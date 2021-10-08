L’Oréal in the global top 5 of Universum world’s most attractive employers ranking

LOréal took 5th place in the Universum 2021 global rankings of business students favourite companies, moving up 5 spots from 2020. The Group is the highest-ranking EU multinational company in this prestigious ranking.

LOréal, which receives over a million applications each year, also ranked 19th among engineering/IT students.

Between September 2020 and May 2021, more than 221,800 business and engineering/IT students and graduates from 10 countries have evaluated companies on criteria they consider most important in choosing their future employer.

We are very honoured to join Universums global top 5 and be recognized as the highest-ranking EU multinational company. Providing a great work environment to young people and support them at the beginning of their professional life has always been a top priority for us; in the current context of the pandemic this is more important than ever. This summer, we have launched our global youth employment programme LOréal For Youth which will provide 25 000 new job opportunities for under 30ies by 2022. We are looking forward to welcoming more young people than ever in research, digital, retail, marketing, operations, engineering, and more, to building together the future of beauty says Jean-Claude Le Grand, LOréal Chief Human Relations Officer.

About the Universum Worlds Most Attractive Employers ranking

The Universum Worlds Most Attractive Employers ranking compiles the results of surveys carried out in 10 countries: United States, China, Germany, United Kingdom, France, India, Italy, Brazil, Russia and Canada. The data was collected between September 2020 and May 2021.

More information on https://universumglobal.com/media-center

About LOréal

LOréal has devoted itself to beauty for over 100 years. With its unique international portfolio of 35 diverse and complementary brands, the Group generated sales amounting to 27.99 billion euros in 2020 and employs 85,400 people worldwide. As the worlds leading beauty company, LOréal is present across all distribution networks: mass market, department stores, pharmacies and drugstores, hair salons, travel retail, branded retail and e-commerce.

Research and innovation, and a dedicated research team of 4,000 people, are at the core of LOréals strategy, working to meet beauty aspirations all over the world. LOréal sets out ambitious sustainable development goals across the Group for 2030 and aims to empower its ecosystem for a more inclusive and sustainable society.

More information on https://www.loreal.com/en/mediaroom

