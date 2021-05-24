Despite Rejection from Cameo, Football Company Scores BIG with its launch of Super Busty Cameo Website

So naturally SBB offered subscribers from its YouTube Channel and followers from all of their social media platforms the chance to request cameo messages from Super Busty Bowl Players, and thus SuperBustyCameo.com was born. The company’s original plan was to join the Cameo website which features public figures from sport stars and pro wrestlers to popular actors(big screen and small screen) who create special video messages at the behest of their fans. SBB applied to be a part of the popular website but never received a response, a second attempt was made but no one responded to their application request in early December 2020.

“We figured after 2 months had passed with no response, they were just not interested in having us be a part of their platform, so we decided to start our own and it’s been the best decision ever” said Sierra Gilano, one of the top marketing executives at the Super Busty Bowl. “Our fans love it and it allows us to target our brand to a unique customer base”.

It’s only been a few weeks since its launch, but the company says the reaction from its followers and social media has been tremendous. The Super Busty Cameo website has even attracted other curvy models who wish to be part of the action and capitalize on this new platform. “Even large breasted models living in Europe have contacted us looking to become Super Busty Bowl models so that they can join our cameo website. This experience has just been awesome” Gilano continued.

The company plans on adding 4 new Super Busty Bowl players every couple of weeks to their cameo site, and mentioned that there is the possibility of a Live, in Real Time feature that will allow guys to speak to the ladies in a zoom like setting.

