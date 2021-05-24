FedTech expands into Texas with Deep Tech Venture Building Capabilities.

FedTech announced that Austin, TX is the location for their second office as the company continues to expand its partnership with the U.S. Army and regional deep tech ecosystems. The decision comes as FedTech, headquartered in Arlington, VA, continues to spearhead multiple deep tech accelerator programs for Army Futures Command (AFC) to help fulfill the mission to place next-generation technological innovations into the hands of the warfighter at a faster and more efficient pace.

Over the last year, FedTech has partnered with organizations such as the Department of Defense (DoD), the Department of Energy (DoE), and NASA to launch multiple advanced technology programs across the United States, some of which include:

• The inaugural Innovation Combine cohort in 2020, a rapid accelerator for 20+ companies developing advanced technologies in the fields of energy solutions and novel materials. With $320K in available winnings and $600K in OTA contract awards, the participants in this cohort were applicants for Army Futures Command’s inaugural Innovation Combine.

• Multiple xTechSearch Accelerators, a prize competition with a biannual $2M winnings pool that targets small-businesses and non-traditional companies to uncover dual-use technology solutions. Participating companies have won more than $14M of DoD contracts since their time in the accelerators, with many going on to transition technologies to the warfighter.

• Building partnerships with Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) on behalf of the Army to build new opportunities and deliver a robust pipeline of diverse talent; working to jumpstart future growth of technology-differentiated programs to create generational wealth in underserved communities.

Foremost in FedTech’s strategy of opening a local office is more closely supporting Austin’s burgeoning defense innovation ecosystem. Will Dickson, Director at FedTech, explains, “Austin is the home of Army Futures Command, the forefront of modernization efforts in the Army. As leaders in the defense innovation ecosystem, it’s our responsibility to contribute to key discussions around how the Army can transition advanced technologies to the warfighter more efficiently.”

The density of industry and academic talent, access to top-tier university science and engineering departments, and the proximity to private-sector innovation also played a role in tapping Austin, Texas, as the city to open FedTech’s new office space.

“As the deep tech space continues to expand at a rapid rate, FedTech is uniquely positioned to connect the technology industry with forward-focused federal labs to drive commercial innovation that powers and secures America,” said Ben Solomon, Managing Partner at FedTech.

About FedTech

FedTech is a venture builder that thrives at the intersection of entrepreneurship, breakthrough technologies, and mission-driven organizations. Since 2015, FedTech has pioneered deep tech ventures across the Department of Defense, NASA, Department of Energy, universities, and federal labs. Through startup studios, accelerators, internal innovation curriculum, and corporate venture programs, FedTech helps startups, Fortune 500, companies and government agencies stay ahead of the curve of innovation.