Live-in care by Touching Hearts NYC cuts Manhattan’s relapse risk

Over one-third of seniors aged 65 falls each year; fifty percent of these falls are repeated incidents. Often, seniors don’t report these falls because they fear that family may consider them unsafe on their own. Several measures help prevent falls, and one of the most important ones is reliable senior in-home care.

Touching Hearts NYC's senior in-home caregivers assist seniors with their daily chores preventing recurring falls and at the same time allowing seniors to maintain a certain degree of independence. Transportation is equally crucial for seniors and the infirm to get around safely. Having a caregiver accompany them will achieve the goal of mobility enablement and care combined.

In addition to the loss of physical independence, the consequences of falls include fractures, dislocations, broken bones, and painful bruises. Hearing loss, is one of the most common reasons seniors fall as seniors become susceptible to lose their balance and fall. Having a vigilant senior in-home caregiver cuts the risk of falls with preventative measures.

Many seniors suffer from a deficit in motion processing with eye movements and may also be less sensitive to depth. Not being able to perceive depth can result in falls, particularly going up and down steps. Live-in care is auspicious for seniors who want to continue living in their homes and maintain independence.

Lack of muscle strength (particularly in the legs) is one of the main factors considered with falls. A physician may prescribe muscle-strengthening exercises, and an in-home caregiver can assist in ensuring the senior’s safety. Senior in-home caregivers can assist with walking indoors and outdoors and enjoy the natural sunlight that stimulates vitamin D production to maintain muscle strength.

Other factors that can compromise a senior’s stability are those associated with focus. Often, seniors will become agitated and anxious when they lose items such as eyeglasses, keys, wallets, or important documents, leading to losing focus in their agility to move around and causing imbalance and possible falls.

While adaptive devices such as grab bars and walkers can help seniors move around their homes, in-home care support may become necessary as seniors age. Senior in-home caregiver services are valuable resources for seniors aging in place.

Senior in-home caregiver services use prudent judgment to enhance the safety of a senior's daily life activities by providing accompaniment support to seniors and preventing recurring falls.

Senior in-home care services include live-in care, companion care, Alzheimer's and dementia care, light housekeeping, meal preparation, accompaniment (medical appointments etc.) and transportation. Services, including 24-hour live-in care, can be tailored to a client's needs.

