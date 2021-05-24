Stephen Stapinski from Andover, Mass., Featured in Article on the Importance of Embracing Traveling at All Ages

In the article, the writer explains how he used to regularly encourage Stapinski, a friend of his and a busy businessman, to take a break from his busy life by traveling. Initially, Stapinski did not follow his friend’s advice, but he eventually went to South East Asia fir three months, and it was one of the best decisions he had ever made.

According to Stapinski, as outlined in the article, one of the biggest reasons for people to travel — no matter how old or young they are — is that it will help them to develop an appreciation of the world around them. For young individuals, traveling is all about feeling free, soaking up adventures, and having fun. Meanwhile, for older individuals, traveling offers valuable opportunities to learn about other cultures and take in new experiences.

The article also emphasizes the importance of being will to break the “time rules” that people have accepted with regard to traveling over the years. According to Stapinski, people should not give up on the idea of traveling just because they have reached certain ages. Instead, Stapinski stresses that individuals who are discouraged from traveling due to age should follow their hearts and make the most of their travel opportunities going forward. In fact, the older people are, the more likely they are to be in good financial shape, which makes planning a trip easier, according to Stapinski.

Finally, Stapinski encourages people to travel to meet other individuals who invaluable experiences to share with them. All in all, travel makes it possible for people to expand their thinking and thus experience life at its fullest, according to Stapinski.

About Stephen Stapinski