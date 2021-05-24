Thomas M.J. Lavigne Presented with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award by Marquis Who’s Who

DETROIT, MI, May 24, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Marquis Who’s Who, the world’s premier publisher of biographical profiles, is proud to present Thomas M.J. Lavigne with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award. An accomplished listee, Mr. Lavigne celebrates many years’ experience in his professional network, and has been noted for achievements, leadership qualities, and the credentials and successes he has accrued in his field. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

After 20 years in the legal field, Mr. Lavigne joined the Cannabis Counsel Law Firm in Detroit in 2010. As a managing partner overseeing five in-house attorneys, he focuses his practice on helping businesses pursue their commercial cannabis licenses under the Michigan Medical Marijuana Facilities Licensing Act, which was established in 2008 and went into effect in 2009. In addition to assisting clients with the extensive application process with marijuana regulatory agencies, he also oversees various local zoning and permitting processes that must be followed. Apart from his primary focus, Mr. Lavigne handles various real estate transactional issues on behalf of clients, as well as intellectual property, litigation work, and municipal matters. In the coming years, he hopes to foster the continued growth of his firm and expand both out-of-state and internationally.

Mr. Lavigne began his career as an attorney for the Law Offices of Anthony P. Locrocchio in Hawaii in 1989. He practiced law in North Carolina for 4-years. He later worked for Riecker, Van Dam, Barker & Black PC in Midland, Michigan, where he specialized in tax law, business and real estate litigation, criminal defense, and divorce law. In 2000, Mr. Lavigne began a 10-year tenure as a general counsel and the vice president of business development for IDEACore LLC in Birmingham, Michigan, through which he was responsible for getting a valuable software and business method patent for the company and negotiating government and Fortune 500 contracts.

During an earlier stage of his career, Mr. Lavigne was active in his community on the board of directors for Mid-Michigan Regional Medical Center Hospice & Visiting Nurses Association. More recently, he served as the secretary and on the board of directors for MILegalize, the grass roots partner in the coalition to regulate and tax marijuana, which got cannabis legalized in Michigan. Mr. Lavigne is also presently involved with the Detroit Boating Club Rowing Crew. He won the national rowing championships in 1982 in the Pair without Coxswain.

Well regarded for his scholarly output, Mr. Lavigne has contributed his expertise by authoring approximately two dozen articles in the Marijuana trade magazines and the professional publication of the State Bar of Michigan. He has also become a frequent speaker in his field. Recognized by the State Bar of Michigan in 2018, Mr. Lavigne was presented with a Pioneer’s Award for his involvement in legalizing marijuana and as a leader of the movement.

Mr. Lavigne received a Bachelor of Arts in English at Wayne State University in 1985, followed by a Doctor of Jurisprudence at Michigan State University in 1989. He also briefly studied at Maharishi International University in Iowa during 1983. Mr. Lavigne has been admitted to practice by the Michigan, Hawaii and North Carolina Bar Associations, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, the U.S. District Court for the District of Hawaii, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern and Central Districts of North Carolina, and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth, Fourth and Ninth Circuits.

Supporting his legal work, Mr. Lavigne is the Secretary/Treasurer of the State Bar of Michigan’s Cannabis Law Section, on the leadership council. He formerly served on the State Bar of Michigan Representative Assembly.

