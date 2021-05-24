Joanne C. Young has been Inducted into the Prestigious Marquis Who’s Who Biographical Registry

WENTZVILLE, MO, May 24, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Joanne C. Young has been inducted into Marquis Who’s Who. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected based on current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all considered during the selection process.

For more than two decades, Mrs. Young and her husband worked on behalf of the same corporation in the Semi-Conductor industry. After surviving several rounds of layoffs at the company, she went on to earn an Associate of Science in business management from the University of Phoenix, and went on to serve in a managerial role for seven years. Following this period, Mrs. Young and her husband bought a SERVPRO franchise, through which they hoped to provide restoration services on behalf of their local community.

Mrs. Young currently serves as the co-owner of SERVPRO of Western O’Fallon/Wentzville, a fire, water, and mold remediation company. Throughout the course of her career, she is most proud to have put herself through college as a single mother. Eminently qualified in her field, Mrs. Young has earned certification in fire/smoke restoration and water restoration through the Institute of Inspection Cleaning and Restoration Certification.

As a successful business owner, Mrs. Young’s company has been recognized as a 5-Star Workplace. She also received the Director’s Bronze from SERVPRO Industries Honors and was selected for the St. Louis Small Business Monthly. In accounting for her standout success, she credits her ability to maintain a positive work environment, through which she has developed a trustworthy business where employees feel enticed to cultivate a career.

Mrs. Young maintains her affiliation with both the O’Fallon and Western St. Charles Chambers of Commerce and Little Black Book: Women in Business. Looking toward the future, she plans to continue expanding the scope of her operations, continue to grow her involvement within the community and perhaps purchase another Franchise to expand their territory.

