Raleigh, NC Author Publishes Children’s Book

Mason the Mechanic: “You Can Be Anything You Want To Be”, a new book by Lillie Penelope Humphries, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.

Mason wants to be a mechanic, just like his dad! He’s seen his dad work on cars before and decides to help a neighbor in need when she has a flat tire, all on his own. Mason is proof that you can be whatever you want to be when you grow up with a little hard work and a big dream.

About the Author



Lillie Penelope Humphries has three children, two boys, one girl, and one stepson, as well as nine grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. She has been a real estate broker for thirty years and owns Blue Diamond Realty where her daughter Tina works with her.

When Humphries is not writing, she loves to draw, paint, create, sew, and spend time with family. Additionally, she is a certified Bob Ross instructor for the Bob Ross Corporation®.

Mason the Mechanic: “You Can Be Anything You Want To Be” is a 30-page hardcover with a retail price of $24.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3213-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/mason-the-mechanic/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/mason-the-mechanic-you-can-be-anything-you-want-to-be/