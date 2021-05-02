Law Enforcement Spotlight on OSCR360 after feature in the April 2021 Edition of Officer Magazine

Officer Magazine April 2021

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – April 30, 2021 – PRLog — L-Tron is pleased to announce that its OSCR360 Capture Kit and Software have been featured in the “Investigations Product Guide” section of the April 2021 edition of OFFICER Magazine, an Officer.com publication. The section highlights four investigative tools that were selected by editors, beginning with the intuitive O0SCR360 system.

OSCR360 is an evidence documentation and presentation tool that was built from the voices of police officers, investigators and district attorneys/prosecutors. Within a matter of seconds, OSCR captures powerful 360-degree floor-to-ceiling images of crime, crash and fire scenes. Using the OSCR software, investigators and prosecutors consolidate, organize, and connect all digital evidence to create a comprehensive, multimedia case file & virtual walkthrough of the scene. From fingerprints and close-up evidence photos, to audio and video footage, to GPS coordinates and map overlays, each piece of vital evidence is incorporated into a compelling walkthrough. Judges, juries, witnesses, suspects, officers and attorneys are able to experience the scene as it originally appeared.

Hundreds of organizations, across 33 states (and counting), are using OSCR (https://www.l- tron.com/who- has-purchased- OSCR360) to investigate and prosecute major homicides, burglaries, assaults, environmental crimes, fires, crashes and more. Communities are using OSCR360 for incident pre-planning, agencies are using OSCR360 for training purposes, and educational institutions are using OSCR360 in forensic science curriculums.

OFFICER Magazine, which was formerly comprised of two separate publications: Law Enforcement Technology (LET) and Law Enforcement Product News (LEPN), is a monthly publication designed as a “one-stop-shop” for every law enforcement professional. The goal of the magazine is to provide readers with relevant and educational content in the areas of Command/HQ, Vehicles & Fleet, Tactical, Investigations and Training & Careers, as well as editorial pieces and product information.

A digital copy of the April 2021 edition can be found here: Officer Magazine April 2021 (https://editions.mydigitalpublication.com/ publication/? m=…). OSCR is featured on page 32.

L-Tron has proudly partnered with public safety and government agencies for the past two decades, and is most well-known in law enforcement circles for their 4910LR Driver’s License Reader for eCitation. The company supplies agencies with a wide variety of patrol vehicle equipment (https://www.l- tron.com/patrol- vehicle-equipment/) and accessories, from mobile laptops and printers, to mounting gear, to wireless routers.