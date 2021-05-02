Holiday, FL Author Publishes Religious Nonfiction Book

Follow the Son, a new book by Sandra Beckman, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.

Author Sandie Beckman’s spirit sensed the urgency and desperation to reach out in compassion to receptive hearts that wanted the intimacy and the power of the Lord. A fresh vision and revelation is needed to be delivered from the spiritual darkness that is growing at a fast pace. This means we need to break out of the status quo of Christianity and be energized by the Holy Spirit. It’s time to make the End Time church a place of God’s power! God wants to release his power but only after He establishes an intimate, bridal partnership with his church. Without this intimacy his church will not handle the fullness of his power. If we are distracted by other things, over time our hearts will burn out like a field burned out and it then becomes hard to grow anything,



Follow the Son will help us to understand God’s heart, his ways and unconditional love and acceptancy for all of mankind, and his desire to share intimacy with us. Our spiritual journey should be one with enthusiasm, expectancy; a journey of truth and blessings; an adventure of fulfilling inspiration and rewarding! If you want to conquer the heart of Jesus it will take devotion, a determination, obedience and heartfelt prayer, and quality time spent with the Lord and waiting and worshiping upon Him. It will be a rewarding experience! God is looking for people as such: “But the hour is coming, and now is, when the true worshipers will worship the Father in spirit and truth; for the Father is seeking such to worship Him” (John 4:23).



If this is you, break free of the fear of being branded as too fanatical, or always having to apologize for your spiritual lifestyle; be the bridal-partner Jesus desires, so come on… “Follow the Son.”

About the Author



Sandie Beckman, a child of God, has devoted her life to him. She has authored a newsletter called “Pathway Outreach,” and she still continues to write and encourage inmates in many prisons, ministries, veterans, nursing homes, families, and businesses all through the U.S. She hopes her book will encourage others to live in God’s ways, his love, and his guidance, helping them to overcome any obstacles in their lives as promised.

Follow the Son is a 402-page paperback with a retail price of $24.00. It has an ISBN of 9781648040894. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/