New Jersey Native Publishes Debut Historical Fiction Novel

Peg: A Work of Fiction, a new book by R. Carolyn Klein, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.

She was a child of the forties, living a sheltered life under the strict control of her overbearing mother. Her young life was shaped by parochial school and then her time at a small convent in the New Jersey countryside.



Peg’s first introduction into the real world as a young nun occurred during a tumultuous, transformative time in U.S. history when the world was being shaped by the Civil Rights Movement, the Women’s Movement, and the Vietnam War, and everything she thought she knew about life and her faith was being called into question.



Peg’s coming of age story is about discovering who we are and who we want to become. It is a tale of overcoming destructive, ineffective life patterns that hold us back from reaching our full potential and living a full, satisfying life.

About the Author



R. Carolyn Klein was born in Morristown, New Jersey, and grew up in New Providence, New Jersey. She spent many of her summers at her family’s cottage in Brick, New Jersey.

Peg: A Work of Fiction is her first novel..

