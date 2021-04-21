The World is Rich with Learning Opportunities for Children

The formative years of children are very crucial in their overall success in the future. The bond they create with their parents, teachers, classmates, as well as their first learning experiences can deeply affect their development. Diverse learning tools will greatly help them discover more things, and will also help teachers and parents identify which method is more conducive for the child. However, with the rapid advancement in technology, introducing different facets to learning is becoming a challenge. More parents and educators jump into a technological approach when it comes to introducing new information to children.

Rhoda Redleaf, who has 50-plus years of experience in the early childhood field as a trainer, child care center director, public school teacher, and author of several books and articles, will reintroduce a learning concept to teachers. In her book, Hey Kids! Open the Door, Lets Explore! she presents 27 nature, community, and concept walks that preschool and early elementary educators can use to help young learners expand their knowledge of the world around them.

With her extensive knowledge and experience, Redleaf shares the concept of allowing children to learn using the senses of sight, hearing, smell, touch, and taste to experience the world firsthand. She gives a lot of pointers on how to conduct a productive walk with children. She talks about outings in several different locales, preparations, vocabulary work, and ways on how to share the outdoors with young children. The book will help teachers explore an alternative to classroom-setting learning that will surely be more engaging for their students.

Hey Kids! Open the Door, Lets Explore!

Author: Rhoda Redleaf

Publisher: Your Online Publicist

Published Date: April 2021

Book Genre: Educational, Self-Help

About the Author:

Rhoda Redleaf holds a bachelors degree in early childhood education and a masters degree in education. She has many years of experience in the early childhood field as a trainer, child care center director, public school teacher, and author of several books and articles. Rhoda serves on the board at Resources for Child Caring, the parent organization or Redleaf Press and a nationally recognized organization that works to advance quality child care and education.