Explore Life from a Different Perspective Through Poems That Engages the Heart and the Soul

For a poet, words will always find the tip of their tongue or the tip of their pen. Embedded in their hearts and thoughts are linguistic translations of feelings and emotions. In his anthology, a poet will immerse every reader in affliction, joy, love, and bliss. Armand Cannamela invites us to enter his mind and his heart through the book, Poems from the Heart.

The book is a culmination of Cannamelas artistry. Throughout his life, he had written poems that elicit and amplifies the realities of life. Inside the pages of the book, every reader can find pain and healing, comfort and anguish, sorrow and joy, life and death.

Cannamela artfully portrays the brevity of life that makes every moment worth living. He also exposed our insignificance against the vastness of nature and its magnificent power. The poems are written in one to three short sentences making it a fast-paced read that can transport the reader into an emotional journey. Cannamela also creates an air of relatability by transforming his experiences while dealing with the loss of loved ones into poems. The book is, in a way, a therapeutic one as people who suffered the same fate can find comfort and peace knowing that the pain will come to pass.

In this third edition, Cannamela adds five more thought-provoking and heartstring-pulling poems. He continues to emanate life in a transparent and genuine manner.

Explore the trenches of your emotions. Engage your feelings and recognize life through the perspective of a man who has treaded a journey of pain and healing.

Poems from the Heart

Author: Armand Cannamela

Publisher: Your Online Publicist

Published Date: April 2021

Book Genre: Poems

About the Author:

Armand Cannamela worked as a teacher of English, Chairman of the English Department, Middle School Vice Principal, and Elementary School Principal for a total 43 years. He served as Councilman for the City of Perth Amboy, NJ for twelve years and served as Council President for six years. He spearheaded efforts for the industrial rebirth of the city combined with a new housing plan to meet the needs of townspeople with all income levels.