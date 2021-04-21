Canada – Alternating lane closure on LaSalle Causeway

Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists of an alternating lane closure on the LaSalle Causeway for repair work.

Kingston, Ontario, April 20, 2021 — Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists of an alternating lane closure on the LaSalle Causeway for repair work during the following period:

from Friday, April 23, at 8 pm to Monday, April 26, at 6 am

During this period, 1 lane will be closed and 1 lane will remain open for alternating traffic, and portable lane control signals will be used on site to direct traffic. Motorists should expect short delays. Please also note that there will be periods of complete closure of the bridge to motorists, for a maximum of 5 hours, during the night.

The bridge will remain open to cyclists and pedestrians, and marine traffic will not be affected.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.