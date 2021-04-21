Canada – Minister LeBlanc to host virtual roundtable on early learning and child care

Media representatives are advised that the President of the Queen’s Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, will host a virtual roundtable with Dr. Erin Schryer, President and CEO of Origins Natural Learning Childcare and The Woods, on early childhood learning and the Government of Canada’s plan to build a national early learning and child care system.

A media availability will follow.

Date: April 21, 2021

Time: 2:10 p.m. AST

As this is a virtual event, please join at: https://zoom.us/j/95854380342?pwd=S1Npdm9vWjBEMGdjSFlBQmxKQTRtZz09

Meeting ID: 958 5438 0342

Passcode: 740926

