Canada – Minister LeBlanc to host virtual roundtable on early learning and child care

Apr 21, 2021 | International

Media representatives are advised that the President of the Queen’s Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, will host a virtual roundtable with Dr. Erin Schryer, President and CEO of Origins Natural Learning Childcare and The Woods, on early childhood learning and the Government of Canada’s plan to build a national early learning and child care system.

A media availability will follow.

Date: April 21, 2021

Time: 2:10 p.m. AST

As this is a virtual event, please join at: https://zoom.us/j/95854380342?pwd=S1Npdm9vWjBEMGdjSFlBQmxKQTRtZz09

Meeting ID: 958 5438 0342

Passcode: 740926

Corinne Havard

Press Secretary and Senior Communications Advisor

Office of the President of the Queen’s Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs

343-551-9740