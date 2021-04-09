Hong Kong – Appeal for information on missing woman in Wong Tai Sin (with photo)

Appeal for information on missing woman in Wong Tai Sin (with photo) ********************************************************************



Police today (April 9) appealed to the public for information on a woman who went missing in Wong Tai Sin.

Yan Hau-man, aged 51, went missing after she left her residence on Choi Hung Road on April 5 afternoon. Her family made a report to Police on the next day.

She is about 1.6 metres tall, 60 kilograms in weight and of medium build. She has a round face with yellow complexion and long straight black hair. She was last seen wearing a dark blue and white striped T-shirt, light blue jeans and carrying a dark-coloured shoulder bag.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the missing woman or may have seen her is urged to contact the Regional Missing Person Unit of Kowloon East on 3661 0331 or 9886 0060 or email to [email protected], or contact any police station.