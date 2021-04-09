Hong Kong – SEN briefs local representatives on improvements to electoral system of Hong Kong (with photos)

SEN briefs local representatives on improvements to electoral system of Hong Kong (with photos/video) ******************************************************************************************



The Secretary for the Environment, Mr Wong Kam-sing, today (April 9) met with representatives of district organisations from Southern District and Wan Chai District to brief them on the amended Annex I to the Basic Law on Method for the Selection of the Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) and Annex II to the Basic Law on Method for the Formation of the Legislative Council of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and its Voting Procedures as approved by the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress.



The Permanent Secretary for the Environment/Director of Environmental Protection, Ms Maisie Cheng; the Under Secretary for the Environment, Mr Tse Chin-wan; and the Under Secretary for Home Affairs, Mr Jack Chan, also attended the briefing sessions.



Mr Wong elaborated on the background and objectives of the improvements to the HKSAR’s electoral system at the briefing sessions. He said that improving the electoral system and implementing “patriots administering Hong Kong” can restore order from chaos and return Hong Kong to the right track, ensuring the robust and successful implementation of “one country, two systems”.



Mr Wong noted that, with the electoral system improved, the HKSAR Government and the society can focus on improving people’s livelihood, promoting economic development and strengthening environmental protection, with a view to providing a better living environment for the people. He encouraged the local representatives to gain a better understanding of the matter and support the legislative work, as well as brief people in the community on the improvements to the electoral system.



The participants from the district organisations welcomed and supported the improvements to the HKSAR’s electoral system given their necessity and urgency. They also expressed their hope for safeguarding Hong Kong’s long-term prosperity and stability.

