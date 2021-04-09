Canada – Government of Canada to announce funding for projects to help support people who use substances in British Columbia

Ken Hardie, Member of Parliament, on behalf of Patty Hajdu, Minister of Health, along with the Honourable Sheila Malcolmson, British Columbia’s Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, will announce federal funding for eleven projects that help address and prevent substance use-related harms in British Columbia.
OTTAWA, April 8, 2021 – Ken Hardie, Member of Parliament, on behalf of Patty Hajdu, Minister of Health, along with the Honourable Sheila Malcolmson, British Columbia’s Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, will make an announcement on federal support to address and prevent substance use-related harms in British Columbia..
There will be a media availability immediately following the announcement. Please indicate your name (first and last) and media outlet when joining the event.
Date
April 9, 2021
Time
9:30 a.m. (PDT)
Location
The event will be held on Zoom.
Zoom link:
https://ca01web.zoom.us/j/68602962409
Passcode:
632898
Cole Davidson
Office of the Honourable Patty Hajdu
Minister of Health
613-957-0200