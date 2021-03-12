National Webinar on Nationwide Celebration of the AZADI KA AMRUT MAHOTSAV

On the occasion of the launch of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav – a 75-week programme dedicated to the 75th anniversary of India’s independence, Ministry of Panchayati Raj organized National Webinar at Krishi Bhawan, New Delhi on 12th March 2021 as its inaugural week programme to interact with State/UT Departments of Panchayati Raj and 75 District Panchayats, 75 Block Panchayats & 75 Gram Panchayats regarding suggested activities for 75 weeks (12th March 2021 – 18th August 2022), implementation strategy, action plan and issues relating to nationwide celebration of the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav. Shri Sunil Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj chaired and senior officers of the Ministry attended the webinar, and barring a few States/UTs, majority of State/UT Departments of Panchayati Raj and representatives of 75 beacon District Panchayats, 75 Block Panchayats and 75 Gram Panchayats attended the Webinar. The webinar was attended by more than 600 persons.

The participants were informed about the objectives [(i) Citizen Campaign: Low Cost, People Intensive, (ii) Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat, (iii) Every State, Every Language, (iv) Emphasis on India’s Glorious History, (v) Showcasing India’s Development, (vi) Roadmap of 2047 and (vii) Global Outreach], themes [(i) Vishva Guru Bharat, (ii) Ideas, Achievements & Resolve, (iii) Aatmanirbhar Bharat, (iv) India’s Rich Cultural Heritage, (v) Celebrating Unsung Heroes and (vi) Independence 2.0], five pillars for celebration of 75 years [(i) Freedom Struggle, (ii) Ideas at 75, (iii) Achievements at 75, (iv) Actions at 75 and (v) Resolve at 75] and five important dates [(i) 23 March 2021, (ii) 13 April 2021, (iii) 10 May 2021, (iv) 9 August 2021 and (v) 21 October 2021] in connection with Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The State/UT Departments of Panchayati Raj were advised to formulate State-specific Action Plan for 75 weeks based on the suggestive activities for Panchayati Raj Institutions and the same can be customised according to the local conditions/ requirements / suitability. States/ UTs were also advised that the list of Panchayat Brand Ambassadors i.e. well-performing 75 District Panchayats, 75 Block Panchayats and 75 Gram Panchayats may further be expanded at State/UT level. Selection of PRIs as “Agents of Change” for their exemplary developmental works worth emulating may cover all States/UTs. The idea behind this activity is to select the exemplary representatives from these PRIs and make them as brand ambassadors to lead the campaign of exemplary development work in the rest of the country during the period of celebration of India@75. The exemplary work to include promotion and adoption of e-panchayats, formulation and implementation of local need based GPDP.

Panchayats were requested to celebrate ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’ as a Jan-Utsav in the spirit of Jan-Bhagidari through outreach initiatives like Jan-Samvaad and Jan-Jagran about Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav. The following activities suggested for 75-weeks were also discussed in brief: (i) 29 awareness campaigns in 29 weeks on 29 subjects/ matters listed under Eleventh Schedule of the Constitution of India, (ii) 6 awareness campaigns in 6 weeks on six key goals under Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) with critical Roles of PRIs, (iii) 5 regional/zonal conferences of Sarpanches on Jan Samvaad in 5 weeks, (iv) Commemoration of National Panchayati Raj Day falling on 24th April of 2021 & 2022, (v) 6 Special Gram Sabhas in 6 weeks, (vi) 8 exposure visits in 8 weeks by the identified beacon PRIs, (vii) 3 Exhibitions in 3 weeks and (viii) 10 other miscellaneous activities in 10 weeks like wall painting, essay competitions, debates, heritage walk/tour/study tour, Swachhta activities etc.

While sharing their achievements during the last few years and action-plan for India@75, Panchayati Raj Institutions expressed their resolve and commitment to work towards achieving the national goals such as Aatmnirbhar Bharat and what will India be like in 2047 (India@100). They committed to make this 75 weeklong celebration a grand success.