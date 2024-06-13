Yummo’s finger licking ice cream, literally

A person in Mumbai allegedly found #HumanFinger in his #yummoIcecream. Police have registered F.I.R. against the company. The alleged piece of finger is sent to the forensic lab. “I had ordered three cone ice creams from an app. One of them was a butterscotch ice cream from the Yummo brand. After eating half of it, I felt a solid piece in my mouth. I thought it could be a nut or a chocolate piece and spat it out to check what it was,” said Mr Serrao (the victim).
In India, the sale of human flesh for consumption is illegal and considered a serious criminal offense. Section 48 of The Prevention of Food Adulteration Act, 1954 reads “No person shall sell or use as an ingredient in the preparation of any article of food intended for sale, the flesh of any animal or fowl which has died on account of natural causes.”
