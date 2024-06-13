SportsBaazi records 100% revenue increase during IPL 2024 and 1.5x surge in engagement during the first week of T20 World Cup

SportsBaazi, India’s premier sports gaming platform, since its inception has been working towards elevating the sports gaming experience; shifting the phenomenon from a sports viewing experience to an engaging experience that furthers the community of sports enthusiasts in India. Owing to this commitment and relentless innovation in the category, SportsBaazi witnessed 1.5x increase in participation in the first week of the T20 world cup and 100% increase in revenue from its watch and play game, Predictor during IPL 2024 vis-a-vis IPL 2023.

The revenue is a testament to the growing popularity of the spectator engagement spectacle in the country and a vote of confidence from the maturing Indian online gamers actively seeking interesting formats to engage. Stating trends noticed on the platform during the IPL 2024, Uttar Pradesh followed by Maharashtra, Bihar and Delhi recorded the most active users during the tournament. Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah were the most popular Indian players with Travis Head and Sunil Narine being the most picked International players in the fantasy gaming category.

Commenting on the user engagement, Saurabh Chopra, Co-Founder and CEO at SportsBaazi shared, “In the last five years we have seen the Indian online gaming ecosystem going through a significant transformation. We at SportsBaazi are proud to share that we are actively working towards helping the gaming ecosystem evolve by investing in researching and developing intriguing and engaging types of sports gaming formats with very high skill quotients. We are elated to share that owing to this vision, we have recorded a 100% increase in revenue and 1.5x increase in engagement.”

“IPL has set the momentum for this year’s sporting calendar and we are certain that the T20 World Cup will further increase engagement and player conversations on the platform.” Added Chopra

SportsBaazi in another feat introduced a Sports Gaming Champion leaderboard where players contested in all three formats (Fantasy Gaming, Player Stocks and Watch and Play Game, Predictor) to showcase their all-round knowledge and understanding of the game.

SportsBaazi continues to innovate and expand with its focus remaining on offering a one-of-a-kind sports gaming experience, promoting responsible gaming, and fostering a vibrant community of sports enthusiasts.