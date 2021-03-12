Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan inaugurates photo exhibition as part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ in Warangal Regional Outreach Bureau organises 4 exhibitions in Telangana

Telangana Governor Smt. Tamilisai Soundararajan inaugurated the ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’ celebrations in Warangal today. She also inaugurated the photo exhibition of the freedom struggle and Dandi march organised by Regional Outreach Bureau, Hyderabad. Speaking on the occasion, she said that the Dandi march played an important role in the freedom struggle. She recalled that many freedom fighters sacrificed their lives for our independence.

The Governor said ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’ is not only an occasion to remember our freedom fighters and cherish our achievements, it is also a right occasion envisaged by our Prime Minister as it gives an opportunity to vision & plan for India at 100 years celebrations of independence. As our PM said we did not get the chance to die for the country’s freedom but we have a chance to live for country’s progress. As our glorious past inspires us, let us resolve to build strong, developed and self reliant India that shows the way to peace, unity, knowledge & prosperity, she added.

The Governor also visited the COVID awareness vehicles and advised the people to follow the COVID appropriate behaviour.

Sri S.Venkateswar, Director General-South, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting said as per the guidelines of Government of India, various activities including exhibitions are planned as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’ celebrations across the country on the occasion of the 75 years of Independence. The Photo exhibition organised here depicts the mile stones in our freedom struggle. Dr. Manas Krishna Kant, Assistant Director of The Regional Outreach Bureau, ROB officers Sridhar Suruneni, Ardha Srinivas and others participated in the event.

As part of Azadi Ka Amruth Mahotsav exhibitions depicting the freedom struggle are also being organised in three other places in the state including Hyderabad, Nalgonda & Nizamabad.