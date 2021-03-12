Bureau of Outreach Communication organizes exhibitions in States/UTs to celebrate Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav

‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’ commenced today with launch of the inaugural event by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad, Gujarat today. In line with his vision of a nationwide celebration of 75 years of Independence, Bureau of Outreach Communication today organized photo-exhibitions at thirty two locations in various States and Union Territories across the nation. These exhibitions aim to pay homage to freedom fighters and remember their contribution in the freedom struggle. The exhibition also seeks to bring forth the contributions of unsung heroes of the struggle from various parts of the country.

Crowds thronged the venues of the exhibitions in all parts of the country with much enthusiasm to learn about stories behind India’s freedom struggle. Panels describing the lives of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi, Sadar Patel, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and other freedom fighters were on display. The historic Dandi March,rare scenes from life of our freedom fighters, newspaper clippings of pre-independence times were also showcased.

Regional Outreach Bureaus (ROBs) in Gujarat viz Godhara, Junagharh/Bhuj and Surat launched their activities for Amrut Mahotsav immediately after the inauguration of the main event by PM Modi.

In Jaipur, Rajasthan, Governor Shri Kalraj Mishra attended the event. He hoped that heroes of the freedom struggle inspire the youth to work for New India. Culture Minister of the State Shri Dr. B. D. Kalla was also present on the occasion.

Locals in Nizamabad, Telangana were thrilled to find a picture of local freedom fighter Ananth Kumar Kanhare at the event, who migrated from Maharashtra and took part in the freedom struggle efforts in Nizamabad.

In Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chauhan along with State Health Minister Shri Prabhuram Chaudary inaugurated the event. In Mhow, Indore (Birth place of B.R. Ambedkar), Culture Minister of State inaugurated the function.

Photo exhibition organized in Raipur Chhatisgarh was inaugurated by Culture minister Shri Amarjeet Bhagat.

In Punjab, Governor & UT Administrator, Shri V P Singh Badnore participated in the inaugural event. Participating in a similar event in Shimla, Governor of Himachal Pradesh Shri Bandaru Dattatreya, gave said the youth should seek inspiration from our freedom struggle so that the nation can progress. Urban development minister of State Shri Suresh Bhardwaj was also present at the occasion.

Leaders like Brig Rajinder Singh were remembered at ROB Jammu, visited by Lt. Governor Shri Manoj Sinha. Principal DG, All India Radio, Shri N.V. Reddy inaugurated Amrut Mahotsav exhibition at ROB Guwahati.

Exhibition set up by ROB Chennai was inaugurated by Governor Shri Banwarilal Purohit. At ROB Payyannur, Kerala freedom fighter V P Appukkutta Pothuval graced the occasion. Exhibitions were also put up at Tiruchirapalli, Mananthavady, Wayanad and Kundara Kollam in Kerala. Governor Shri Arif Muhammed Khan and the Chief Secretary also visited the exhibition inaugurated by ADG, ROB Shri V. Palanichamy at Kollam.