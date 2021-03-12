Consumer Price Index Numbers on base 2012=100 for Rural, Urban and Combined for the month of February 2021

The National Statistical Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) is releasing All India Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Base 2012=100 and corresponding Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) for Rural (R), Urban (U) and Combined (C) for the month of February 2021 (Provisional) in this press note. CPIs for Sub-Groups and Groups for both All India and all States/UTs are also being released.
2. The Price data are collected from representative and selected 1114 urban markets and 1181 villages covering all States/UTs through personal visits by field staff of Field Operations Division of NSO, MoSPI on a weekly roster. During the month of February 2021, NSO collected prices from 98.6% villages and 97.8% urban markets while the market-wise prices reported therein were 87.9% for rural and 92.8% for urban.
3. All India Inflation rates (on point to point basis i.e. current month over same month of last year, i.e. February 2021 over February 2020), based on General Indices and CFPIs are given as follows:
All India Inflation rates (%) based on CPI (General) and CFPI
Indices
Feb. 2021 (Prov.)
Jan. 2021 (Final)
Rural
Urban
Combd.
Rural
Urban
Combd.
CPI (General)
4.19
5.96
5.03
3.23
5.13
4.06
CFPI
2.89
5.63
3.87
1.11
3.36
1.96
Notes: Prov. – Provisional, Combd. – Combined
4. Monthly changes in the General Indices and CFPIs are given below:
Monthly changes (%) in All India CPI (General) and CFPI: Feb. 2021 over Jan. 2021
Indices
Rural
Urban
Combined
Index Value
% Change
Index Value
% Change
Index Value
% Change
Feb.21
Jan.21
Feb.21
Jan.21
Feb.21
Jan.21
CPI (General)
156.7
156.8
-0.06
156.5
155.8
0.45
156.6
156.3
0.19
CFPI
153.3
154.5
-0.78
159.6
159.8
-0.13
155.5
156.4
-0.58
Note: Figures of February 2021 are provisional.
5. Price data for CPI are received through web portals, maintained by the National Informatics Centre.
Next date of release: 12th April 2021 (Monday) for March 2021.
List of Annex
Annex
Title
I
All-India General (all-groups), Group and Sub-group level CPI and CFPI numbers for January (Final) and February 2021 (Provisional) for Rural, Urban and Combined
II
All-India inflation rates for General (all-groups), Group and Sub-group level CPI and CFPI numbers for January (Final) and February 2021 (Provisional) for Rural, Urban and Combined
III
General CPI for States for Rural, Urban and Combined for January (Final) and February 2021 (Provisional)
IV
Inflation rates of major States, having population more than 50 lakhs as per population Census 2011, for Rural, Urban and Combined for January (Final) and February 2021 (Provisional)
Annex I
All India Consumer Price Indices
(Base: 2012=100)
Group Code
Sub-group Code
Description
Rural
Urban
Combined
Weights
Jan. 21 Index
Feb. 21 Index
Weights
Jan. 21 Index
Feb. 21 Index
Weights
Jan. 21 Index
Feb. 21 Index
(1)
(2)
(3)
(4)
(5)
(6)
(7)
(8)
(9)
(10)
(11)
(12)
1.1.01
Cereals and products
12.35
142.9
142.8
6.59
147.8
147.6
9.67
144.5
144.3
1.1.02
Meat and fish
4.38
186.1
184.0
2.73
192.5
191.2
3.61
188.4
186.5
1.1.03
Egg
0.49
174.4
168.0
0.36
175.7
169.9
0.43
174.9
168.7
1.1.04
Milk and products
7.72
154.1
154.4
5.33
154.4
155.1
6.61
154.2
154.7
1.1.05
Oils and fats
4.21
159.7
163.0
2.81
148.5
151.4
3.56
155.6
158.7
1.1.06
Fruits
2.88
147.9
147.8
2.90
153.1
154.0
2.89
150.3
150.7
1.1.07
Vegetables
7.46
157.1
149.7
4.41
182.8
180.2
6.04
165.8
160.0
1.1.08
Pulses and products
2.95
158.6
158.3
1.73
160.2
159.8
2.38
159.1
158.8
1.1.09
Sugar and Confectionery
1.70
112.9
111.8
0.97
115.5
114.9
1.36
113.8
112.8
1.1.10
Spices
3.11
165.1
165.0
1.79
163.0
162.5
2.50
164.4
164.2
1.2.11
Non-alcoholic beverages
1.37
158.5
160.0
1.13
147.7
149.2
1.26
154.0
155.5
1.1.12
Prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc.
5.56
165.1
165.8
5.54
168.5
169.4
5.55
166.7
167.5
1
Food and beverages
54.18
155.7
154.7
36.29
160.8
160.8
45.86
157.6
156.9
2
Pan, tobacco and intoxicants
3.26
185.8
186.5
1.36
192.7
193.3
2.38
187.6
188.3
3.1.01
Clothing
6.32
158.2
159.1
4.72
153.4
154.2
5.58
156.3
157.2
3.1.02
Footwear
1.04
153.1
153.9
0.85
137.9
138.2
0.95
146.8
147.4
3
Clothing and footwear
7.36
157.5
158.4
5.57
151.0
151.8
6.53
154.9
155.8
4
Housing
–
–
–
21.67
158.9
159.8
10.07
158.9
159.8
5
Fuel and light
7.94
152.9
154.4
5.58
145.7
149.1
6.84
150.2
152.4
6.1.01
Household goods and services
3.75
154.3
154.8
3.87
146.0
146.5
3.80
150.4
150.9
6.1.02
Health
6.83
163.5
164.3
4.81
155.2
156.3
5.89
160.4
161.3
6.1.03
Transport and communication
7.60
148.7
150.2
9.73
138.2
140.5
8.59
143.2
145.1
6.1.04
Recreation and amusement
1.37
156.1
157.0
2.04
146.4
147.3
1.68
150.6
151.5
6.1.05
Education
3.46
163.1
163.6
5.62
156.8
156.6
4.46
159.4
159.5
6.1.06
Personal care and effects
4.25
156.9
155.2
3.47
158.3
156.7
3.89
157.5
155.8
6
Miscellaneous
27.26
156.7
157.2
29.53
148.5
149.3
28.32
152.7
153.4
General Index (All Groups)
100.00
156.8
156.7
100.00
155.8
156.5
100.00
156.3
156.6
Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI)
47.25
154.5
153.3
29.62
159.8
159.6
39.06
156.4
155.5
Notes:
- Prov. : Provisional.
- CFPI : Out of 12 sub-groups contained in ‘Food and Beverages’ group, CFPI is based on ten sub-groups, excluding ‘Non-alcoholic beverages’ and ‘Prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc.’.
- – : CPI (Rural) for housing is not compiled.
Annex II
All India year-on-year inflation rates (%) for February 2021 (Provisional)
(Base: 2012=100)
Group Code
Sub-group Code
Description
Rural
Urban
Combined
Feb. 20 Index
Feb. 21
Index
Inflation Rate
Feb. 20 Index
Feb. 21
Index
Inflation Rate
Feb. 20 Index
Feb. 21
Index
Inflation Rate
(1)
(2)
(3)
(4)
(5)
(6)
(7)
(8)
(9)
(10)
(11)
(12)
1.1.01
Cereals and products
144.2
142.8
-0.97
146.2
147.6
0.96
144.8
144.3
-0.35
1.1.02
Meat and fish
167.5
184.0
9.85
167.6
191.2
14.08
167.5
186.5
11.34
1.1.03
Egg
150.9
168.0
11.33
153.1
169.9
10.97
151.8
168.7
11.13
1.1.04
Milk and products
150.9
154.4
2.32
150.7
155.1
2.92
150.8
154.7
2.59
1.1.05
Oils and fats
133.7
163.0
21.91
127.4
151.4
18.84
131.4
158.7
20.78
1.1.06
Fruits
140.7
147.8
5.05
143.1
154.0
7.62
141.8
150.7
6.28
1.1.07
Vegetables
165.1
149.7
-9.33
181.7
180.2
-0.83
170.7
160.0
-6.27
1.1.08
Pulses and products
141.8
158.3
11.64
139.6
159.8
14.47
141.1
158.8
12.54
1.1.09
Sugar and Confectionery
113.1
111.8
-1.15
114.6
114.9
0.26
113.6
112.8
-0.70
1.1.10
Spices
152.8
165.0
7.98
150.4
162.5
8.05
152.0
164.2
8.03
1.2.11
Non-alcoholic beverages
140.1
160.0
14.20
131.5
149.2
13.46
136.5
155.5
13.92
1.1.12
Prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc.
159.2
165.8
4.15
159.0
169.4
6.54
159.1
167.5
5.28
1
Food and beverages
149.8
154.7
3.27
151.7
160.8
6.00
150.5
156.9
4.25
2
Pan, tobacco and intoxicants
169.4
186.5
10.09
172.0
193.3
12.38
170.1
188.3
10.70
3.1.01
Clothing
153.0
159.1
3.99
147.3
154.2
4.68
150.8
157.2
4.24
3.1.02
Footwear
147.5
153.9
4.34
133.5
138.2
3.52
141.7
147.4
4.02
3
Clothing and footwear
152.3
158.4
4.01
145.2
151.8
4.55
149.5
155.8
4.21
4
Housing
–
–
–
154.8
159.8
3.23
154.8
159.8
3.23
5
Fuel and light
152.3
154.4
1.38
138.9
149.1
7.34
147.2
152.4
3.53
6.1.01
Household goods and services
151.8
154.8
1.98
140.4
146.5
4.34
146.4
150.9
3.07
6.1.02
Health
156.2
164.3
5.19
144.4
156.3
8.24
151.7
161.3
6.33
6.1.03
Transport and communication
136.0
150.2
10.44
125.2
140.5
12.22
130.3
145.1
11.36
6.1.04
Recreation and amusement
150.4
157.0
4.39
137.7
147.3
6.97
143.2
151.5
5.80
6.1.05
Education
161.9
163.6
1.05
152.2
156.6
2.89
156.2
159.5
2.11
6.1.06
Personal care and effects
143.4
155.2
8.23
143.5
156.7
9.20
143.4
155.8
8.65
6
Miscellaneous
148.4
157.2
5.93
138.4
149.3
7.88
143.6
153.4
6.82
General Index (All Groups)
150.4
156.7
4.19
147.7
156.5
5.96
149.1
156.6
5.03
Consumer Food Price Index
149.0
153.3
2.89
151.1
159.6
5.63
149.7
155.5
3.87
Notes:
- Prov. : Provisional.
- – : CPI (Rural) for housing is not compiled.
Annex III
State/UT wise General Consumer Price Indices
(Base: 2012=100)
Sl. No.
Name of the State/UT
Rural
Urban
Combined
Weights
Jan. 21 Index
Feb. 21 Index
Weights
Jan. 21 Index
Feb. 21 Index
Weights
Jan. 21 Index
Feb. 21 Index
(1)
(2)
(3)
(4)
(5)
(6)
(7)
(8)
(9)
(10)
(11)
1
Andhra Pradesh
5.40
159.8
160.3
3.64
161.0
161.4
4.58
160.2
160.7
2
Arunachal Pradesh
0.14
163.7
163.3
0.06
—
—
0.10
163.7
163.3
3
Assam
2.63
160.1
157.1
0.79
160.8
159.7
1.77
160.2
157.6
4
Bihar
8.21
153.5
153.2
1.62
157.8
158.7
5.14
154.1
154.0
5
Chhattisgarh
1.68
155.6
154.5
1.22
153.7
153.8
1.46
154.9
154.2
6
Delhi
0.28
152.4
152.8
5.64
149.8
150.7
2.77
149.9
150.8
7
Goa
0.14
158.8
158.7
0.25
157.0
156.8
0.19
157.7
157.5
8
Gujarat
4.54
152.1
151.8
6.82
147.6
147.2
5.60
149.6
149.2
9
Haryana
3.30
149.5
150.5
3.35
149.3
149.6
3.32
149.4
150.1
10
Himachal Pradesh
1.03
149.5
150.5
0.26
154.2
155.2
0.67
150.4
151.4
11
Jharkhand
1.96
154.0
152.8
1.39
156.8
157.3
1.69
155.1
154.5
12
Karnataka
5.09
159.5
160.0
6.81
162.9
164.1
5.89
161.3
162.2
13
Kerala
5.50
166.5
167.0
3.46
162.3
163.6
4.55
165.0
165.8
14
Madhya Pradesh
4.93
153.0
153.2
3.97
157.6
158.5
4.48
154.9
155.4
15
Maharashtra
8.25
157.2
156.7
18.86
151.0
151.4
13.18
153.1
153.2
16
Manipur
0.23
180.7
179.8
0.12
173.6
169.2
0.18
178.5
176.4
17
Meghalaya
0.28
155.4
155.4
0.15
155.0
154.7
0.22
155.3
155.2
18
Mizoram
0.07
160.2
160.2
0.13
154.1
153.2
0.10
156.5
155.9
19
Nagaland
0.14
169.6
169.8
0.12
158.2
157.5
0.13
164.8
164.6
20
Odisha
2.93
160.0
158.5
1.31
154.6
155.1
2.18
158.5
157.5
21
Punjab
3.31
154.5
155.1
3.09
147.9
149.2
3.21
151.5
152.5
22
Rajasthan
6.63
153.6
153.9
4.23
153.9
153.8
5.51
153.7
153.9
23
Sikkim
0.06
168.7
168.7
0.03
158.7
159.6
0.05
165.4
165.7
24
Tamil Nadu
5.55
163.5
164.8
9.20
164.0
165.1
7.25
163.8
165.0
25
Telangana
3.16
163.0
162.0
4.41
158.6
159.9
3.74
160.6
160.8
26
Tripura
0.35
175.0
173.4
0.14
163.9
164.0
0.25
172.1
171.0
27
Uttar Pradesh
14.83
152.1
151.9
9.54
155.9
156.9
12.37
153.5
153.7
28
Uttarakhand
1.06
154.2
153.9
0.73
152.3
153.7
0.91
153.5
153.8
29
West Bengal
6.99
160.2
159.2
7.20
160.6
161.8
7.09
160.4
160.4
30
Andaman & Nicobar Islands
0.05
170.7
170.6
0.07
158.2
156.5
0.06
164.3
163.4
31
Chandigarh
0.02
155.4
155.4
0.34
147.5
148.7
0.17
147.9
149.1
32
Dadra & Nagar Haveli
0.02
140.5
141.7
0.04
148.4
149.7
0.03
145.8
147.0
33
Daman & Diu
0.02
160.9
160.2
0.02
155.4
155.2
0.02
158.6
158.1
34
Jammu & Kashmir*
1.14
165.1
165.5
0.72
164.1
165.0
0.94
164.7
165.3
35
Lakshadweep
0.01
173.0
170.3
0.01
157.8
153.1
0.01
165.2
161.5
36
Puducherry
0.08
164.9
167.3
0.27
163.0
164.0
0.17
163.5
164.8
All India
100.00
156.8
156.7
100.00
155.8
156.5
100.00
156.3
156.6
Notes:
- Prov. : Provisional
- — : indicates the receipt of price schedules is less than 80% of allocated schedules and therefore indices are not compiled.
- * : Figures of this row pertain to the prices and weights of the combined Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh (erstwhile State of Jammu & Kashmir).
Annex IV
Major State/UT wise year-on-year inflation rates (%) for February 2021 (Provisional)
(Base: 2012=100)
Sl. No.
Name of the State/UT
Rural
Urban
Combined
Feb. 20 Index
Feb. 21
Index
Inflation Rate
Feb. 20 Index
Feb. 21
Index
Inflation Rate
Feb. 20 Index
Feb. 21
Index
Inflation Rate
(1)
(2)
(3)
(4)
(5)
(6)
(7)
(8)
(9)
(10)
(11)
1
Andhra Pradesh
146.7
160.3
9.27
149.7
161.4
7.82
147.8
160.7
8.73
2
Assam
152.6
157.1
2.95
150.4
159.7
6.18
152.1
157.6
3.62
3
Bihar
147.6
153.2
3.79
145.9
158.7
8.77
147.4
154.0
4.48
4
Chhattisgarh
144.8
154.5
6.70
145.0
153.8
6.07
144.9
154.2
6.42
5
Delhi
149.9
152.8
1.93
146.3
150.7
3.01
146.5
150.8
2.94
6
Gujarat
144.6
151.8
4.98
140.3
147.2
4.92
142.2
149.2
4.92
7
Haryana
146.0
150.5
3.08
142.6
149.6
4.91
144.4
150.1
3.95
8
Himachal Pradesh
143.9
150.5
4.59
146.6
155.2
5.87
144.4
151.4
4.85
9
Jharkhand
152.8
152.8
0.00
146.9
157.3
7.08
150.5
154.5
2.66
10
Karnataka
153.0
160.0
4.58
155.0
164.1
5.87
154.1
162.2
5.26
11
Kerala
160.0
167.0
4.38
154.5
163.6
5.89
158.1
165.8
4.87
12
Madhya Pradesh
145.9
153.2
5.00
147.4
158.5
7.53
146.5
155.4
6.08
13
Maharashtra
149.6
156.7
4.75
142.6
151.4
6.17
144.9
153.2
5.73
14
Odisha
152.1
158.5
4.21
145.8
155.1
6.38
150.3
157.5
4.79
15
Punjab
150.7
155.1
2.92
142.5
149.2
4.70
147.0
152.5
3.74
16
Rajasthan
151.4
153.9
1.65
148.8
153.8
3.36
150.5
153.9
2.26
17
Tamil Nadu
155.6
164.8
5.91
152.8
165.1
8.05
153.9
165.0
7.21
18
Telangana
151.8
162.0
6.72
150.6
159.9
6.18
151.1
160.8
6.42
19
Uttar Pradesh
148.4
151.9
2.36
150.4
156.9
4.32
149.1
153.7
3.09
20
Uttarakhand
146.4
153.9
5.12
142.6
153.7
7.78
145.0
153.8
6.07
21
West Bengal
153.7
159.2
3.58
150.9
161.8
7.22
152.4
160.4
5.25
22
Jammu & Kashmir*
157.3
165.5
5.21
154.8
165.0
6.59
156.4
165.3
5.69
All India
150.4
156.7
4.19
147.7
156.5
5.96
149.1
156.6
5.03
Notes:
- Prov. : Provisional.
- * : Figures of this row pertain to the prices and weights of the combined Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh (erstwhile State of Jammu & Kashmir).