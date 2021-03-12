Consumer Price Index Numbers on base 2012=100 for Rural, Urban and Combined for the month of February 2021

The National Statistical Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) is releasing All India Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Base 2012=100 and corresponding Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) for Rural (R), Urban (U) and Combined (C) for the month of February 2021 (Provisional) in this press note. CPIs for Sub-Groups and Groups for both All India and all States/UTs are also being released.

2. The Price data are collected from representative and selected 1114 urban markets and 1181 villages covering all States/UTs through personal visits by field staff of Field Operations Division of NSO, MoSPI on a weekly roster. During the month of February 2021, NSO collected prices from 98.6% villages and 97.8% urban markets while the market-wise prices reported therein were 87.9% for rural and 92.8% for urban.

3. All India Inflation rates (on point to point basis i.e. current month over same month of last year, i.e. February 2021 over February 2020), based on General Indices and CFPIs are given as follows:

All India Inflation rates (%) based on CPI (General) and CFPI

Indices Feb. 2021 (Prov.) Jan. 2021 (Final) Rural Urban Combd. Rural Urban Combd. CPI (General) 4.19 5.96 5.03 3.23 5.13 4.06 CFPI 2.89 5.63 3.87 1.11 3.36 1.96

Notes: Prov. – Provisional, Combd. – Combined

4. Monthly changes in the General Indices and CFPIs are given below:

Monthly changes (%) in All India CPI (General) and CFPI: Feb. 2021 over Jan. 2021

Indices Rural Urban Combined Index Value % Change Index Value % Change Index Value % Change Feb.21 Jan.21 Feb.21 Jan.21 Feb.21 Jan.21 CPI (General) 156.7 156.8 -0.06 156.5 155.8 0.45 156.6 156.3 0.19 CFPI 153.3 154.5 -0.78 159.6 159.8 -0.13 155.5 156.4 -0.58

Note: Figures of February 2021 are provisional.

5. Price data for CPI are received through web portals, maintained by the National Informatics Centre.

Next date of release: 12th April 2021 (Monday) for March 2021.

List of Annex

Annex Title I All-India General (all-groups), Group and Sub-group level CPI and CFPI numbers for January (Final) and February 2021 (Provisional) for Rural, Urban and Combined II All-India inflation rates for General (all-groups), Group and Sub-group level CPI and CFPI numbers for January (Final) and February 2021 (Provisional) for Rural, Urban and Combined III General CPI for States for Rural, Urban and Combined for January (Final) and February 2021 (Provisional) IV Inflation rates of major States, having population more than 50 lakhs as per population Census 2011, for Rural, Urban and Combined for January (Final) and February 2021 (Provisional)

Annex I

All India Consumer Price Indices

(Base: 2012=100)

Group Code Sub-group Code Description Rural Urban Combined Weights Jan. 21 Index

(Final) Feb. 21 Index

(Prov.) Weights Jan. 21 Index

(Final) Feb. 21 Index

(Prov.) Weights Jan. 21 Index

(Final) Feb. 21 Index

(Prov.) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) (11) (12) 1.1.01 Cereals and products 12.35 142.9 142.8 6.59 147.8 147.6 9.67 144.5 144.3 1.1.02 Meat and fish 4.38 186.1 184.0 2.73 192.5 191.2 3.61 188.4 186.5 1.1.03 Egg 0.49 174.4 168.0 0.36 175.7 169.9 0.43 174.9 168.7 1.1.04 Milk and products 7.72 154.1 154.4 5.33 154.4 155.1 6.61 154.2 154.7 1.1.05 Oils and fats 4.21 159.7 163.0 2.81 148.5 151.4 3.56 155.6 158.7 1.1.06 Fruits 2.88 147.9 147.8 2.90 153.1 154.0 2.89 150.3 150.7 1.1.07 Vegetables 7.46 157.1 149.7 4.41 182.8 180.2 6.04 165.8 160.0 1.1.08 Pulses and products 2.95 158.6 158.3 1.73 160.2 159.8 2.38 159.1 158.8 1.1.09 Sugar and Confectionery 1.70 112.9 111.8 0.97 115.5 114.9 1.36 113.8 112.8 1.1.10 Spices 3.11 165.1 165.0 1.79 163.0 162.5 2.50 164.4 164.2 1.2.11 Non-alcoholic beverages 1.37 158.5 160.0 1.13 147.7 149.2 1.26 154.0 155.5 1.1.12 Prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc. 5.56 165.1 165.8 5.54 168.5 169.4 5.55 166.7 167.5 1 Food and beverages 54.18 155.7 154.7 36.29 160.8 160.8 45.86 157.6 156.9 2 Pan, tobacco and intoxicants 3.26 185.8 186.5 1.36 192.7 193.3 2.38 187.6 188.3 3.1.01 Clothing 6.32 158.2 159.1 4.72 153.4 154.2 5.58 156.3 157.2 3.1.02 Footwear 1.04 153.1 153.9 0.85 137.9 138.2 0.95 146.8 147.4 3 Clothing and footwear 7.36 157.5 158.4 5.57 151.0 151.8 6.53 154.9 155.8 4 Housing – – – 21.67 158.9 159.8 10.07 158.9 159.8 5 Fuel and light 7.94 152.9 154.4 5.58 145.7 149.1 6.84 150.2 152.4 6.1.01 Household goods and services 3.75 154.3 154.8 3.87 146.0 146.5 3.80 150.4 150.9 6.1.02 Health 6.83 163.5 164.3 4.81 155.2 156.3 5.89 160.4 161.3 6.1.03 Transport and communication 7.60 148.7 150.2 9.73 138.2 140.5 8.59 143.2 145.1 6.1.04 Recreation and amusement 1.37 156.1 157.0 2.04 146.4 147.3 1.68 150.6 151.5 6.1.05 Education 3.46 163.1 163.6 5.62 156.8 156.6 4.46 159.4 159.5 6.1.06 Personal care and effects 4.25 156.9 155.2 3.47 158.3 156.7 3.89 157.5 155.8 6 Miscellaneous 27.26 156.7 157.2 29.53 148.5 149.3 28.32 152.7 153.4 General Index (All Groups) 100.00 156.8 156.7 100.00 155.8 156.5 100.00 156.3 156.6 Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) 47.25 154.5 153.3 29.62 159.8 159.6 39.06 156.4 155.5

Notes:

Prov. : Provisional. CFPI : Out of 12 sub-groups contained in ‘Food and Beverages’ group, CFPI is based on ten sub-groups, excluding ‘Non-alcoholic beverages’ and ‘Prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc.’. – : CPI (Rural) for housing is not compiled.

Annex II

All India year-on-year inflation rates (%) for February 2021 (Provisional)

(Base: 2012=100)

Group Code Sub-group Code Description Rural Urban Combined Feb. 20 Index

(Final) Feb. 21 Index

(Prov.) Inflation Rate

(%) Feb. 20 Index

(Final) Feb. 21 Index

(Prov.) Inflation Rate

(%) Feb. 20 Index

(Final) Feb. 21 Index

(Prov.) Inflation Rate

(%) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) (11) (12) 1.1.01 Cereals and products 144.2 142.8 -0.97 146.2 147.6 0.96 144.8 144.3 -0.35 1.1.02 Meat and fish 167.5 184.0 9.85 167.6 191.2 14.08 167.5 186.5 11.34 1.1.03 Egg 150.9 168.0 11.33 153.1 169.9 10.97 151.8 168.7 11.13 1.1.04 Milk and products 150.9 154.4 2.32 150.7 155.1 2.92 150.8 154.7 2.59 1.1.05 Oils and fats 133.7 163.0 21.91 127.4 151.4 18.84 131.4 158.7 20.78 1.1.06 Fruits 140.7 147.8 5.05 143.1 154.0 7.62 141.8 150.7 6.28 1.1.07 Vegetables 165.1 149.7 -9.33 181.7 180.2 -0.83 170.7 160.0 -6.27 1.1.08 Pulses and products 141.8 158.3 11.64 139.6 159.8 14.47 141.1 158.8 12.54 1.1.09 Sugar and Confectionery 113.1 111.8 -1.15 114.6 114.9 0.26 113.6 112.8 -0.70 1.1.10 Spices 152.8 165.0 7.98 150.4 162.5 8.05 152.0 164.2 8.03 1.2.11 Non-alcoholic beverages 140.1 160.0 14.20 131.5 149.2 13.46 136.5 155.5 13.92 1.1.12 Prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc. 159.2 165.8 4.15 159.0 169.4 6.54 159.1 167.5 5.28 1 Food and beverages 149.8 154.7 3.27 151.7 160.8 6.00 150.5 156.9 4.25 2 Pan, tobacco and intoxicants 169.4 186.5 10.09 172.0 193.3 12.38 170.1 188.3 10.70 3.1.01 Clothing 153.0 159.1 3.99 147.3 154.2 4.68 150.8 157.2 4.24 3.1.02 Footwear 147.5 153.9 4.34 133.5 138.2 3.52 141.7 147.4 4.02 3 Clothing and footwear 152.3 158.4 4.01 145.2 151.8 4.55 149.5 155.8 4.21 4 Housing – – – 154.8 159.8 3.23 154.8 159.8 3.23 5 Fuel and light 152.3 154.4 1.38 138.9 149.1 7.34 147.2 152.4 3.53 6.1.01 Household goods and services 151.8 154.8 1.98 140.4 146.5 4.34 146.4 150.9 3.07 6.1.02 Health 156.2 164.3 5.19 144.4 156.3 8.24 151.7 161.3 6.33 6.1.03 Transport and communication 136.0 150.2 10.44 125.2 140.5 12.22 130.3 145.1 11.36 6.1.04 Recreation and amusement 150.4 157.0 4.39 137.7 147.3 6.97 143.2 151.5 5.80 6.1.05 Education 161.9 163.6 1.05 152.2 156.6 2.89 156.2 159.5 2.11 6.1.06 Personal care and effects 143.4 155.2 8.23 143.5 156.7 9.20 143.4 155.8 8.65 6 Miscellaneous 148.4 157.2 5.93 138.4 149.3 7.88 143.6 153.4 6.82 General Index (All Groups) 150.4 156.7 4.19 147.7 156.5 5.96 149.1 156.6 5.03 Consumer Food Price Index 149.0 153.3 2.89 151.1 159.6 5.63 149.7 155.5 3.87

Notes:

Prov. : Provisional. – : CPI (Rural) for housing is not compiled.

Annex III

State/UT wise General Consumer Price Indices

(Base: 2012=100)

Sl. No. Name of the State/UT Rural Urban Combined Weights Jan. 21 Index

(Final) Feb. 21 Index

(Prov.) Weights Jan. 21 Index

(Final) Feb. 21 Index

(Prov.) Weights Jan. 21 Index

(Final) Feb. 21 Index

(Prov.) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) (11) 1 Andhra Pradesh 5.40 159.8 160.3 3.64 161.0 161.4 4.58 160.2 160.7 2 Arunachal Pradesh 0.14 163.7 163.3 0.06 — — 0.10 163.7 163.3 3 Assam 2.63 160.1 157.1 0.79 160.8 159.7 1.77 160.2 157.6 4 Bihar 8.21 153.5 153.2 1.62 157.8 158.7 5.14 154.1 154.0 5 Chhattisgarh 1.68 155.6 154.5 1.22 153.7 153.8 1.46 154.9 154.2 6 Delhi 0.28 152.4 152.8 5.64 149.8 150.7 2.77 149.9 150.8 7 Goa 0.14 158.8 158.7 0.25 157.0 156.8 0.19 157.7 157.5 8 Gujarat 4.54 152.1 151.8 6.82 147.6 147.2 5.60 149.6 149.2 9 Haryana 3.30 149.5 150.5 3.35 149.3 149.6 3.32 149.4 150.1 10 Himachal Pradesh 1.03 149.5 150.5 0.26 154.2 155.2 0.67 150.4 151.4 11 Jharkhand 1.96 154.0 152.8 1.39 156.8 157.3 1.69 155.1 154.5 12 Karnataka 5.09 159.5 160.0 6.81 162.9 164.1 5.89 161.3 162.2 13 Kerala 5.50 166.5 167.0 3.46 162.3 163.6 4.55 165.0 165.8 14 Madhya Pradesh 4.93 153.0 153.2 3.97 157.6 158.5 4.48 154.9 155.4 15 Maharashtra 8.25 157.2 156.7 18.86 151.0 151.4 13.18 153.1 153.2 16 Manipur 0.23 180.7 179.8 0.12 173.6 169.2 0.18 178.5 176.4 17 Meghalaya 0.28 155.4 155.4 0.15 155.0 154.7 0.22 155.3 155.2 18 Mizoram 0.07 160.2 160.2 0.13 154.1 153.2 0.10 156.5 155.9 19 Nagaland 0.14 169.6 169.8 0.12 158.2 157.5 0.13 164.8 164.6 20 Odisha 2.93 160.0 158.5 1.31 154.6 155.1 2.18 158.5 157.5 21 Punjab 3.31 154.5 155.1 3.09 147.9 149.2 3.21 151.5 152.5 22 Rajasthan 6.63 153.6 153.9 4.23 153.9 153.8 5.51 153.7 153.9 23 Sikkim 0.06 168.7 168.7 0.03 158.7 159.6 0.05 165.4 165.7 24 Tamil Nadu 5.55 163.5 164.8 9.20 164.0 165.1 7.25 163.8 165.0 25 Telangana 3.16 163.0 162.0 4.41 158.6 159.9 3.74 160.6 160.8 26 Tripura 0.35 175.0 173.4 0.14 163.9 164.0 0.25 172.1 171.0 27 Uttar Pradesh 14.83 152.1 151.9 9.54 155.9 156.9 12.37 153.5 153.7 28 Uttarakhand 1.06 154.2 153.9 0.73 152.3 153.7 0.91 153.5 153.8 29 West Bengal 6.99 160.2 159.2 7.20 160.6 161.8 7.09 160.4 160.4 30 Andaman & Nicobar Islands 0.05 170.7 170.6 0.07 158.2 156.5 0.06 164.3 163.4 31 Chandigarh 0.02 155.4 155.4 0.34 147.5 148.7 0.17 147.9 149.1 32 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 0.02 140.5 141.7 0.04 148.4 149.7 0.03 145.8 147.0 33 Daman & Diu 0.02 160.9 160.2 0.02 155.4 155.2 0.02 158.6 158.1 34 Jammu & Kashmir* 1.14 165.1 165.5 0.72 164.1 165.0 0.94 164.7 165.3 35 Lakshadweep 0.01 173.0 170.3 0.01 157.8 153.1 0.01 165.2 161.5 36 Puducherry 0.08 164.9 167.3 0.27 163.0 164.0 0.17 163.5 164.8 All India 100.00 156.8 156.7 100.00 155.8 156.5 100.00 156.3 156.6

Notes:

Prov. : Provisional — : indicates the receipt of price schedules is less than 80% of allocated schedules and therefore indices are not compiled. * : Figures of this row pertain to the prices and weights of the combined Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh (erstwhile State of Jammu & Kashmir).

Annex IV

Major State/UT wise year-on-year inflation rates (%) for February 2021 (Provisional)

(Base: 2012=100)

Sl. No. Name of the State/UT Rural Urban Combined Feb. 20 Index

(Final) Feb. 21 Index

(Prov.) Inflation Rate

(%) Feb. 20 Index

(Final) Feb. 21 Index

(Prov.) Inflation Rate

(%) Feb. 20 Index

(Final) Feb. 21 Index

(Prov.) Inflation Rate

(%) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) (11) 1 Andhra Pradesh 146.7 160.3 9.27 149.7 161.4 7.82 147.8 160.7 8.73 2 Assam 152.6 157.1 2.95 150.4 159.7 6.18 152.1 157.6 3.62 3 Bihar 147.6 153.2 3.79 145.9 158.7 8.77 147.4 154.0 4.48 4 Chhattisgarh 144.8 154.5 6.70 145.0 153.8 6.07 144.9 154.2 6.42 5 Delhi 149.9 152.8 1.93 146.3 150.7 3.01 146.5 150.8 2.94 6 Gujarat 144.6 151.8 4.98 140.3 147.2 4.92 142.2 149.2 4.92 7 Haryana 146.0 150.5 3.08 142.6 149.6 4.91 144.4 150.1 3.95 8 Himachal Pradesh 143.9 150.5 4.59 146.6 155.2 5.87 144.4 151.4 4.85 9 Jharkhand 152.8 152.8 0.00 146.9 157.3 7.08 150.5 154.5 2.66 10 Karnataka 153.0 160.0 4.58 155.0 164.1 5.87 154.1 162.2 5.26 11 Kerala 160.0 167.0 4.38 154.5 163.6 5.89 158.1 165.8 4.87 12 Madhya Pradesh 145.9 153.2 5.00 147.4 158.5 7.53 146.5 155.4 6.08 13 Maharashtra 149.6 156.7 4.75 142.6 151.4 6.17 144.9 153.2 5.73 14 Odisha 152.1 158.5 4.21 145.8 155.1 6.38 150.3 157.5 4.79 15 Punjab 150.7 155.1 2.92 142.5 149.2 4.70 147.0 152.5 3.74 16 Rajasthan 151.4 153.9 1.65 148.8 153.8 3.36 150.5 153.9 2.26 17 Tamil Nadu 155.6 164.8 5.91 152.8 165.1 8.05 153.9 165.0 7.21 18 Telangana 151.8 162.0 6.72 150.6 159.9 6.18 151.1 160.8 6.42 19 Uttar Pradesh 148.4 151.9 2.36 150.4 156.9 4.32 149.1 153.7 3.09 20 Uttarakhand 146.4 153.9 5.12 142.6 153.7 7.78 145.0 153.8 6.07 21 West Bengal 153.7 159.2 3.58 150.9 161.8 7.22 152.4 160.4 5.25 22 Jammu & Kashmir* 157.3 165.5 5.21 154.8 165.0 6.59 156.4 165.3 5.69 All India 150.4 156.7 4.19 147.7 156.5 5.96 149.1 156.6 5.03

Notes: