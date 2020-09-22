Black Empowerment Startup Brand Launches with Men’s Underwear

Pro Black London, a black-owned male underwear brand, has launched. The brand promotes black empowerment for minority businesses and to elevate black people.

In light of the Black Lives Matter movement, Pro Black London, a London based startup, has announced its new brand and official website www.problacklondon.com. Pro Black London is a black-owned company that focuses on fashion underwear both for male and female. This newcomer fashion startup produces male underwear, which boosts confidence, finesse, comfort, and style for men in all walks of life. During the brand launch, Pro Black London founder said, “By supporting black-owned businesses you are not only supporting black communities., but also strengthening local Black economies. By purchasing more from Black-owned businesses, you can also contribute to shrinking the racial wealth gap.”

Pro Black London’s main product is male underwear created in comfortable and high-quality materials, which boost confidence and comfort in daily use. “We have released three packages of trunks which you can choose with confidence and as needed. “Said the company representative. Pro Black London has released 3 packages of male underwear designed to absorb excessive sweating and keep the body cool. They include PRO BLACK MEN’S TRUNKS (SINGULAR), PRO BLACK MEN’S TRUNKS (3PACKS), AND PRO BLACK MEN’S TRUNKS (3PACKS-MIXED). The first package PRO BLACK MEN’S TRUNKS (SINGULAR), the package only contains a single Trunk with a price of £15. Moreover, the second package PRO BLACK MEN’S TRUNKS (3PACKS), contains 3 trunks with a single color, and the price is £40. While the third package is PRO BLACK MEN’S TRUNKS (3PACKS-MIXED), it contains 3 trunks with several color combinations. PRO BLACK MEN’S TRUNKS (3PACKS-MIXED) price is the same as the second package. With well-designed and easy navigation, Pro Black London presents a great shopping experience and accepts worldwide orders.

About Pro Black London

Pro Black London is a new men’s underwear brand from the UK. The company produces male underwear that enhances confidence, comfort, and style for men. Pro Black London aims to push its consumers to do better, be better, and live better whether you are black or an ally of the Black Lives Matter movement. The brand is available worldwide with a strong presence in key cities with large black populations such as London, New York, Paris, and Atlanta. Join Pro Black London to support a truly authentic, vibrant black-owned brand. For more information or to purchase Pro Black London’s products, please visit https://problacklondon.com/.

Contact:

Contact info: info@problacklondom.com

Address: 17a Electric Ln, Brixton, London SW9 8LA

Website: https://problacklondon.com/