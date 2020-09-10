DataNumen Outlook Repair 7.5: the Best Recovery Performance in the Market

NEW YORK and HONG KONG, Sep. 9, 2020 — DataNumen company, the developer and vendor of professional data recovery software, announces the release of DataNumen Outlook Repair 7.5. It recovers 95.7% of corrupt Outlook files, demonstrating the highest average recovery rate as of today (with the nearest competitor succeeding only with 53.24% of PST files). The new version offers an improved user interface and even better performance than before.

Microsoft Outlook is a part of the Microsoft Office suite: an email and task management tool used by 400 million users worldwide. This program uses .PST files to store all the important data, such as emails, appointments, tasks, contacts, notes, etc. Unfortunately, sometimes .PST files get damaged or corrupt due to a variety of reasons: power failures, malware attacks, hardware problems, and OS issues. In such cases critical data can get inaccessible, disrupting communication, and sometimes even business processes.

To prevent these undesirable consequences, it is advisable to acquire an Outlook recovery program with proven efficiency — such as DataNumen Outlook Repair. It is based on the company’s proprietary recovery technology that allows to repair damaged .PST files with outstanding results. The tests have shown that the average recovery rate of DataNumen Outlook Repair is 95.7%, while the second-best tool is far behind with 53.24%.

DataNumen Outlook Repair is effective and easy-to-use at the same time. The whole process of Outlook file recovery takes just a few clicks: the user selects the .PST file to be repaired, specifies the format (if known), and provides the new name for the recovered file. The percentage of completion is displayed in the progress bar. In a few minutes, the file is ready for use!

The new version of DataNumen Outlook Repair offers enhanced performance and improved user interface. The recovery of .PST files has become faster and easier than ever. Besides, the program supports batch processing, the recovery of large files, password-protected .PST files, temporary Outlook files, and attachments from emails.

Key Features:

– Recovery of damaged and corrupt .PST files

– Support for 32bit/64bit Outlook 97 to 2019 and Outlook for Office 365

– Recovery of emails, appointments, and all other elements

– Support for batch recovery of .PST files

– Recovery of files from corrupted media

– Context menu integration, drag & drop support

– Free for personal use.

Learn more about DataNumen Outlook Repair at: https://www.datanumen.com/outlook-repair/

Pricing and Availability

DataNumen Outlook Repair 7.5 is compatible with Windows 95/98/ME/NT/2000/XP, Vista/7/8/8.1/10 or Windows Server 2003/2008/2012/2016/2019. The program is free for personal non-commercial use, the cost of a business license starts from 29.95 USD, and there are volume discounts available.

Links:

Company website: https://www.datanumen.com/

Product page: https://www.datanumen.com/outlook-repair/

Video: https://youtu.be/zXoPV7liv4E

Comparison: https://www.datanumen.com/outlook-repair-compare/

Download: https://www.datanumen.com/downloads/dolkr.exe