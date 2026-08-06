Arvind Kejriwal alleges Meta restricted his account, calls it ‘pretty bad service’

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday alleged that Meta had restricted his social media account in India without explaining the reason. In a post on X, he called the company’s response “pretty bad service” and accused it of bowing to the Prime Minister.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday alleged that Meta had restricted his social media account in India and criticised the company for not explaining the move. In a post on X, he called Meta’s response “pretty bad service” and accused it of bowing to the Prime Minister.

“Why have you restricted my account? Verbal enquiries at your India office revealed that my account has been restricted in India and is unavailable in India. Why? Noone in your office is giving any reasons. Noone is suggesting how restrictions can be removed. All emails written have elicited no response other than routine acknowledgement.”



ALSO READ | Mark Zuckerberg sorry for child abuse content on Meta platforms, PM video takedown

— ArvindKejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal)

Thats pretty bad service, wrote Kejriwal.

“Don’t bow down to our Prime Minister so much. Else he will allow u to run only his own account in India.”

This comes after Meta’s Chief Global Affairs Officer Joel Kaplan on Wednesday apologised to India’s information ​technology minister for briefly restricting ​a post by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in July.

“I apologised to the minister on behalf of Meta for the error restricting PM Modi’s post,” Kaplan said.

Last month, Information and technology ministry summoned ‌Meta executives ⁠after Facebook ⁠briefly restricted a post by Modi. Meta said the post had been blocked inadvertently because ​of an operational error.

Hyderabad Police also registered a case ​against Meta India head Arun Srinivas over videos posted on Facebook that allegedly depicted Modi in an “abusive manner”, Reuters reported last week, citing a senior police ​officer.