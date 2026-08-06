United States Vice President JD Vance|Picture Credit: REUTERS

Explaining Iran’s management as fractured and hard to browse, United States Vice-President JD Vance on Wednesday (regional time)stated talks with Tehran would be a complicated procedure that would be “messy” and “take some time” to reach a resolution, while asserting that Washington would utilize military, financial and diplomatic tools to protect a beneficial result.

In an interview with Fox News, in the middle of restored diplomatic engagements with Iran after a time out to hostilities following the collapse of the 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Vance stated departments within Iran’s management have actually made complex efforts to deal with, with some factions looking for an end to the dispute while others stay dedicated to continuing hostilities.

“The Iranians are extraordinarily difficult people. Number two, they have a fractured system. So there are people within their system who want the war to be over; there are also people within their system who are crazy radicals who want the war to continue,” Vance informed Fox News.

“Our job is to navigate through that and get the best outcome for the American people, but for the President of the United States as well,” he included. Vance stated any ultimate arrangement with Iran would not come rapidly however revealed self-confidence that the United States would accomplish its goals.

“And I do think that where we will ultimately land–it’s going to be messy and it’s going to take some time to get there–where we will ultimately land, you see, oil, I think, was at $79 today. Those oil prices are going to come down and stay down. Iran will never have a nuclear weapon, and the United States will be in a stronger position,” he stated.

The Vice-President warned versus reasoning about the result of the settlements while conversations stay ongoing.However, he stated that the Donald Trump-led administration would continue to depend on numerous opportunities, consisting of military pressure, financial procedures and diplomacy, to attain its objectives.

“But we’re kind of in the middle of the game, and I think people are trying to prejudge exactly how this is going to go,” Vance stated.

“I can tell you with confidence it’s going to go in a place that is good for the United States of America. But we’re going to use all the tools that we have–military, economic, and diplomatic–to make sure we bring this thing to the right resolution,” the United States Vice-President included.

Previously on Tuesday, Trump stated that “a lot of progress” had actually been made in settlements with Iran and declared that the Islamic Republic had actually connected looking for talks. He included that the scenario would end up being clearer within the next 48 hours, “We’re moving along very nicely. We’ll find out. We’ll know in 48 hours, I would say,” Trump informed press reporters as he left Los Angeles for Las Vegas as part of a two-day West Coast journey.

Trump stated that Iranian authorities had actually called the United States and revealed an interest in talks, while recommending that Tehran would be “very smart” to reach an offer. “A lot of progress has been made. They called me, and they said, ‘Please, let’s talk.’ They want to talk. The funny thing is, they never mention that… I think they’d be very smart to make a deal. We’ll see what happens,” he included.

Trump’s remarks come amidst unpredictability over the possibility of a restored US-Iran contract focused on resuming the Strait of Hormuz after the collapse of the MoU checked in June to end the hostilities in the area.

Released on August 6, 2026