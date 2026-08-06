Kerala Minister states peak court instructions on Mullaperiyar dam unimplemented, things water level walking

Submit photo: The Mullaperiyar Dam is a masonry gravity dam on the Periyar River in Kerala. It lies 881m (2,890 feet) above mean sea level, on the Cardamom Hills of the Western Ghats in Thekkady, Idukki district of Kerala|Image Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

Kerala Water Resources Minister Mons Joseph on Thursday stated crucial instructions provided by the Supreme Court on the security of the Mullaperiyar dam have actually not been adhered to and cautioned that the state would approach the peak court if Tamil Nadu continued with its reported relocate to raise the tank’s water level beyond 142 feet.

His remarks came a day after the Tamil Nadu federal government, in its budget plan, revealed strategies to pursue raising the water level of the 131-year-old Mullaperiyar tank in Kerala’s Idukki district.

Attending to press reporters here, Joseph stated Kerala’s stand stayed the same that the water level need to not be raised beyond 142 feet under any situations.

“Under no circumstances will Kerala permit raising the water level of the Mullaperiyar Dam beyond 142 feet. Kerala does not agree to it, and this remains the firm position of our state. We are passing through a period of heightened concern regarding the safety of the Mullaperiyar Dam,” he stated.

The minister stated the Supreme Court’s instructions associating with the security of the dam had actually not been executed which Tamil Nadu had actually stopped working to perform evaluations mandated by the peak court.

“Consequently, Tamil Nadu has been requested to subject the dam to inspections, including those specified by the Supreme Court. None of those tasks has been carried out so far,” he stated.

Joseph stated Kerala had actually likewise looked for before the Supreme Court that the National Dam Safety Authority itself need to perform a detailed security evaluation of the Mullaperiyar dam.

“That inspection was supposed to take place before December 31. However, even a basic safety audit has not been conducted so far,” he stated.

The minister even more stated the Supreme Court had actually likewise provided instructions concerning the conditioning of the Baby Dam, however those steps too stayed unimplemented.

“At a time when even the safety inspection and strengthening measures directed by the Supreme Court remain incomplete, it is extremely unfortunate that Tamil Nadu has raised such a demand and made an announcement of this nature,” he stated.

Joseph stated the 142-foot limitation showed the position accepted by the Supreme Court while securing Kerala’s interests and neither Kerala nor Tamil Nadu had the authority to modify it unilaterally.

“Therefore, Kerala’s position is that the Supreme Court should examine positions acceptable to both states and resolve the issue. If the water level is sought to be raised, Kerala will approach the Supreme Court. The state government will firmly safeguard Kerala’s interests before both the Supreme Court and the central government,” he stated.

The minister stated the Tamil Nadu spending plan statement was talked about at a conference chaired by Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Wednesday, following which an emergency situation conference of the Water Resources Department was assembled to evaluate the circumstance.

“Our fundamental demand continues to be the construction of a new dam at Mullaperiyar. The issue must be resolved through mutual consensus in a manner that ensures Tamil Nadu gets the water it requires while guaranteeing the safety of the people of Kerala. That remains the state’s consistent stand,” he stated.

Responding to a concern on whether the previous federal governments in Kerala and Tamil Nadu had actually preserved much better relations on the problem, Joseph stated cordial ties had actually not equated into any concrete development.

“What good relationship? Nothing happened over the last 10 years. Was any major decision taken during that period? Not a single decision was made. Relationships may have existed, but there was no actual progress, and we remain in the same position,” he stated.

On the visit of Ashutosh Das of Odisha as Kerala’s agent in the Mullaperiyar Expert Committee, Joseph turned down criticism over the visit of a non-Keralite.

“There is no rule stating that only a Keralite can represent the state on the committee. Kerala’s demand is that its representative should be appointed after consulting the state, just as Tamil Nadu nominates its representative,” he stated.

The minister stated Kerala had actually objected when the Centre proposed a replacement after the elimination of the state’s earlier candidate, Shivarajan, without speaking with the state federal government.

“I raised the matter with the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti and requested that Kerala be allowed to select its own representative. The Centre later provided a panel of names. After evaluating candidates capable of effectively presenting Kerala’s case and after discussions with the Chief Minister and the department, we recommended Ashutosh Das,” he stated.

Reacting to concerns on the flood scenario in main Kerala, Joseph stated there had actually been no imperfections in the state’s readiness which the instant concern at the Thottappally Spillway in Alappuzha was to guarantee the smooth discharge of floodwaters into the sea.

He stated collected waste at the spillway had actually developed functional problems, however restorative steps had actually been taken and the circulation of water had actually enhanced.

Water levels were declining in Kottayam and Upper Kuttanad, and the circumstance was under control, he included.

Released on August 6, 2026