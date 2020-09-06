Sidhika Sharma promotes healthy drink brand with Sonu Sood !

Actress Sidhika Sharma recently shot with actor Sonu Sood to promote a healthy drink brand. Interestingly, both the actors are from Punjab. While Sood originally hails from Moga, a town situated about 40km from Ludhiana, Sidhika is from Chandigarh.

A source informs, “This is the first time that they were shooting together. It was for a Milk Brand . They had a great time shooting for the healthy drink brand”.

Praising his recent philanthropic efforts, she says, “He is a larger than life figure and a real-life hero. People look up to him and he is an inspiration for me as well. The good work he has done will remain etched in people’s memory for a long time. I hope to follow his example. ”

Sidhika is currently working on her debut Bollywood film ‘Velapanti’. The film is produced and directed by Rajat Bakshi who also directed ‘Veerey Ki Wedding’ starring Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda in 2018