Rafting Rotorua

Whitewater river rafting in Rotorua is an experience you will never forget. The rapids are thrilling, and rafting down the world’s largest rafted waterfall is truly unforgettable.

Kaituna Cascades was the first rafting company to open up the Kaituna River, letting you experience the amazing, deep warm water canyons, and rafting the famous seven-metre tall Tutea Falls.

We were established in 1991 and today is still locally owned and operated out of Rotorua, North Island, New Zealand.

Our rafting base in Okere Falls is in an awesome, sunny location, and is surrounded by a scenic reserve that backs right onto the shores of the Kaituna River. We are the closest and most accessible company to the river, making Kaituna Cascades the ideal choice for Okere Falls rafting.

Take on the mighty Wairoa River in an adrenaline pumping rafting expedition you’ll never forget!

The Grade 5 Wairoa River is renowned for having some of the best white water action in New Zealand. Kaituna Cascades run the whole of the river including the bottom three rapids and the lower waterfall! Hold on for dear life as you tackle ‘Mothers Nightmare’ which has a technical grade 4 rock garden, closely followed by a tight 2 metre drop.

Experience the thrill of ‘The Rollercoaster’ – consisting of the aptly named ‘Devils Cauldron’ and the breathtaking ‘Bottom Drop’. Feel the rush of ‘The Waterfall’ which has an awesome 3 metre drop into a churning pool of white water through the Wairoa Rivers boulder-strewn rock canyon.

Topped off with a small lunch and refreshments at the river

All our guides are handpicked, highly skilled professionals. They come from an extreme white water background either in kayaking or rafting. They have extensive experience of white water rafting in Rotorua.

We are a company super friendly guides that strive to give you the safest & most entertaining trip on the river!

