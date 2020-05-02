Free Online Python Courses by Startup Center Academy

Startup Center Academy is an online Academy offering online live and recorded classes on job oriented courses like Data Science , Python Programming and Digital Marketing

Our Faculty are leading Industry veterans with domain expertise and PhD Scholars from Academic Institutions Our courses are curated with inputs from Industry to align students for the job market

The courses are conducted using Video Conferencing and LMS (Learning Management System ) and course contents are available lifelong on video and poodcasts.

Python Programming for Beginners with no coding experience is aimed at Management students and Industry professionals who have no experience in programming and want to make a career in Business Analytics /Data Analytics and Data Science where Python is a pre requisite The course designed as 5 hours module covers all the Basic programming concepts of Python .

The course is free , we only charge $9 to International students and Rs 499/- to Indian students towards Certification and access to our Tribe (Community) to clear doubts .Paid students get free access to our live Webinars which are conducted once a week by top experts

After the Basic Course , students migrate to Python for Data Analytics Course where real Data Science projects are solved using Python. Students graduating from this course get placement assistance from the Academy

Enrol for free https://startupcenter.biz/freecourses

Check Blog /Podcasts at https://startupcenter.biz

mail at course@startupcenter.biz

Instaoffice , A-12/13 , B&B Genesis Building

Sector 16 , Noida 201301

Tel: +91-120-4232200