Get the best delicious Indian Food Delivery in Kuala Lumpur from Gajaa at 8

South Indian food, delivered in Kuala Lumpur! The rich, wide-ranging Indian cuisine is firmly grounded in recipes that reflect the different state’s vibrant heritage. Each dish with a story to tell, are distinct from one another because of influences from the region and its different climates, historical events and cultural groups.

Gajaa at 8 has been leading the south Indian scenario for food, design and cooking for many years in Kuala Lumpur. As soon as you step in to the restaurant you will see why this is not your average restaurant. The service is impeccable, the Kerala food list inspiring and the food exhilarating. Takeaway and delivery are available at Gajaa at 8.

Did you know that Gajaa at 8 is top 10 must-try Indian restaurants in Kuala Lumpur? People in Kuala Lumpur are real foodies. They love to eat Kerala food and they don’t mind ordering food online as long as they get great taste at an affordable price. Gajaa at 8 is must try. If you’re craving for some good Biryani, Keral Chicken Biryani or just any South Indian dishes, Gajaa at 8 has got you covered. The nourishment here is at least somewhat close genuine South Indian nourishment. For those who can take the heat, you’ll be excited to know that they have a spicy chicken wing challenge.

Do give this restaurant a shot when you’re in Kual Lumpur. Individuals are truly evaluating this intriguing and heavenly alternative.

South Indian cuisine is tasty and spicy. Main dishes eaten here Appam, Kerala Chicken Biryani, Dragon Chicken, Gajarkahalwa with Ice-cream, Kappa, Chicken Lollipop, Gobi Manchurian, Set Lunch and Kanthari Fish.

In the kitchen of Gajaa at 8, mouth-watering dishes are prepared for the food lovers.

The spokesperson at Gajaa at 8 says, “Our restaurant, located in LorongMaarof in Bangsar Park, boasts of a royal Indian architectural interior design that is infused with modern ideas. One of our biggest advantages is our in-house catering of authentic Kerala and Indian cuisine that receives rave reviews from all our regular patrons.”

About Gajaa at 8:

