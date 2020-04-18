New Book by Shanika P. Carter: To Lead or Not to Lead

ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to offer the latest work by Shanika P. Carter To Lead or Not to Lead hitting stores everywhere on December 17th, 2019.

“Sometimes it takes challenges to help one discover how strong they can be. This recess situation, for me, was the challenge that I needed. Facing those who had certain expectations of me, and then admitting to my failure pushed and uplifted me; this was whether certain people supported me and encouraged me or insulted me and tried to kick me more while I was already feeling down. It led me to believe in second chances and timing…

Once I got my second chance and was presented with more tests and challenges…

I had found a strength within myself to keep moving forward and prove to myself, more than anyone else, that I could do what I set my mind to do; you can do the same.”

Shanika P. Carter is an author, freelance writer, editor, and adjunct communications instructor. After 15 years of freelancing, Shanika recently established a writing and editing business, The Write Flow & Vibe, LLC (www.writeflowandvibe.com)

Her business attracts a variety of clientele, including fellow authors and businesses. She also provides career consulting, holding a consistent track record of successfully assisting clients in creating and revising their resumes to attract potential employers.

