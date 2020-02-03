Mohit Suri at Caption Calendar launch by Notorious Owl Pictures & Gaurav Kumar Bajaj

02/02/2020 was a palindrome which means that it was a date that’s the same when read forwards as well as backwards. It was February 2, 2020 or 02/02/2020 in both the MM/DD/YYYY format & the DD/MM/YYYY format. This is the only time such a date will occur this century. This is the first global palindrome in 909 years. On this auspicious date Notorious Owl Pictures & Gaurav Kumar Bajaj launched their unique tech friendly calendar for 2020.

The fascinating thing about this calendar is that every page has a QR code on it & the moment you scan it, it takes you to a video of the calendar. Malang filmmaker Mohit Suri was at the launch of the calendar & lauded Gaurav for his concept when he said ‘This is a concept that will become big in the future. Considering everyone has a smart phones today, the idea of using it to access a good looking calendar sounds fantastic’.

Television star Vivek Dahiya was at the calendar launch and was quick to add, “Gaurav’s vision is exceptional & considering the fact that I have known him for years, I can’t wait to see the magic he creates every year with the innovative concept of his calendar”.

Among other celebrities who attended the coveted calendar launch at a posh club in Bandra West were filmmakers Abhishek Pathak & Ken Ghosh, actor Sandeep Sikand, RJ Arjun and many more.