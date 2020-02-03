Mallard Marketing – Ethical Digital Marketing is Very Important in 2020

Honest advertising is the core of successful brand awareness. Mallard Marketing Dubai is offering their best marketing solution in-line with the code of conduct in digital marketing.

Digital marketing is indeed one surefire way to find customers. Many online advertising platforms are offering convenience and comfort in attracting visitors to the website, whether it is targeted visitors or only visitors to get clicks and likes. The proper use of digital advertising determines the results which come so that it can increase sales and public brand recognition. Digital marketing is currently expected to make a positive contribution and responsibility to society.

Compared to a few years ago, marketing through social media nowadays, which is used by certain parties to get public attention, uses fewer ethics as the following examples have shown how fewer ethics digital marketing impacts to the end-users. Statistical data showed that 91% of people feel that ads are more upset than two years ago, 81% of people closed their browser because of an unwanted pop-up, 70% of people said they dislike or don’t trust undesirably mobile adverts, 51% of people have a lower opinion of brands that force auto-play videos, 81% of people trust personal recommendations over other forms of advertising, and 34% of people said they feel persistently followed by online adverts. So, those kinds of digital marketing make less favourable trust in society. Therefore, ethics in digital marketing are essential in 2020 to create better trust, contributions and responsibility.

Ethical digital marketing is less of a marketing strategy, but more promoting honesty, fairness, and responsibility in all marketing ways. According to Suneedh Priye Kumar, CEO & Managing Director of Mallard.marketing, implementation of ethical digital marketing will save advertizer from many troubles, and most importantly, it is the best way to avoid any misconception.

Mallard Marketing is a Digital Marketing and Reputation Management in Dubai. In addition to providing digital marketing solutions, the company is also giving Website Analysis, Email Marketing, SEO Optimization, Social Media, and Business Growth. “We are excited to serve a digital marketing service in line with code of conduct in digital marketing.”, said Suneedh Priye Kumar, CEO of Mallard Marketing Dubai. He agrees that his company uses whitehat marketing for his clients, which means there is no spam marketing allowed. The company upholds privacy, advertises honesty & transparency, and gives the actual contents to their clients.

