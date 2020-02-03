Coco Rose Music – Album “La Sangre del Coyote” is Available Now

The best in Blues Rock Jazz fusion! ( taylorbellent.net/coco-rose-music/ )

Sharing a “Something New” yet “Something Old” Music Venture

“Something Old”… In 1985, I sold 5 Songs of Blues/Rock/Jazz Fusion to a Music Publisher in Detroit. The Albuquerque Tribune did almost a full page article on me living on Mt. Taylor and recording from my Music Studio there… Archived Albuquerque Tribune Article (ABQ Public Library) September 1, 1986. The resulting Album, which was a Cassette (State Of The Art for 1980s) was done… La Sangre Del Coyote. Analog Multi-Trackers and Cassettes were used. There were no CDs or MP3. I also have an Associate Degree in Music from the Berklee School of Music in Boston… Correspondence Course (1983). I play all the Instruments and do all the vocals.

“Something New”… I have set up a new Recording Studio called Coco Rose Music (All Digital). I will be writing and recording again. I plan to put out 2-3 Albums a year (CD and MP3).

The Album of 33 years ago (La Sangre Del Coyote) Is Available Now on the Coco Rose Music website. The Second Album (Living In The Color Blue) will be available in Several Months… I will be recording it soon. Of course I play all the Instruments and do all the Vocals to all the songs.