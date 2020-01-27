PM congratulates Government and People of Assam for successful conclusion of Khelo India Games

In his Mann Ki Baat today Prime Minister congratulated the Government, the people of Assam and participants for successful conclusion of the Khelo India Games.

Prime Minister said, Khelo India games had around 6 thousand players from different states participating. 80 records were broken, and of these 80 records, 56 were broken by our daughters. He noted that in 2018, when Khelo India Games were instituted, thirty-five hundred players took part, but in just three years the number of players has increased to more than 6 thousand, which translates to the fact that it has almost doubled.

Prime Minister in Mann Ki Baat today shared inspiring stories of the participant children and their parents. One among those was the story of Yogananthan of Tamil Nadu. Prime Minister said, ‽Yogananthan makes beedis in Tamil Nadu, but his daughter Purnashree won everyones heart by bagging the Gold Medal in Weight Lifting”.

He also mentioned about David who won a gold medal at the 200 meter Sprint event in cycling in Youth Games in Guwahati. David from Car-Nicobar had lost his parents while he was an infant. His uncle wanted him to become a footballer, and hence had named him after the famous footballer David Beckham. But young David was obsessed with cycling. He was selected under the Khelo India scheme and today he has created a new record in cycling.

He also shared the inspiring story of Kareena Shankta of Mumbai. Kareena competed in the 100 metre breast-stroke event in swimming, won the gold medal in the Under-17 category and also set a new national record. However there was a time for Kareena, a 10th standard student when she had to forego her training due to a knee injury. But Kareena and her mother did not lose courage and the result of that fortitude is evident in front of all of us today.

Prime Minister said, ‽We all know that National Games is an arena, where players get a chance to display their passion besides becoming acquainted with the culture of other states. Therefore, we have decided to organize Khelo India University Games every year on the pattern of Khelo India Youth Games” .

Next month the first edition of Khelo India University Games is being organized in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar, Odisha from 22nd February to 1st March. And more than 3000 players have qualified for participating in these games.

