Boost your Start Up

Rieta de Soet, CEO of Global Management Consultants AG in Switzerland says that many Start Up companies start at a Business Center. There are a lot of benefits that come with renting office space at a Business Center like the GMC AG, such as low costs and the support of professionals with many years of experience.

GMC AG supports its customers with words and deeds. Rieta de Soet has set up GMC AG herself and knows how difficult it is to start a business and has some useful tips for Start Ups.

1. Take part in competitions for Start Ups. Even if you do not win, you get publicity. Initially, it is very important to get your name out there, so you should not miss a chance.

2. Advertising is much easier these days than it was 20 years ago, says Rieta de Soet. The social networks allow fast, cheap and global advertising 24/7. The good thing about it, you can control your accounts at any time from any location.

3. Establish contacts. This is where the Business Center comes into play. Due to its long existence, GMC AG has numerous useful contacts and acquaints its customers with potential partners. Networking must not be underestimated.

4. Finding the right partner. If you work at a Business Center, like GMC AG in Zug, you are not on your own. You have a strong partner with a lot of experience at your side, which gives the Start Up company a good image from the start.

Not only the cost factor plays a big role, why Start Up companies should first start at a Business Center, but also the support they get from a company like GMC AG, Fabian de Soet concludes.