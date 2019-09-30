Comtrend Integrates KDPOF”s Gigabit Ethernet POF for Home Networks

KDPOF – a leading supplier for gigabit silicon transceivers over POF (Plastic Optical Fiber) – proudly announces that Comtrend has implemented their Gigabit Ethernet POF (GEPOF) technology in order to provide guaranteed connectivity within home networks. “Comtrend have preferred our POF optical transceiver KD1001 for their new device since more and more Service Providers require a way to secure robust connectivity with very low latency, reduced jitter, fast download speeds, and flawless connectivity for video,” stated Carlos Pardo, CEO and Co-founder of KDPOF. Comtrend”s new product provides two POF and two Ethernet ports in order to allow daisy chain topologies. “Service Providers worldwide will benefit from being able to deliver guaranteed 1 Gigabit connectivity into homes by combining the POF backbone with Wi-Fi Mesh.”

For customers that demand assured performance, POF is the preferred option. POF cables are practically invisible since installers can reuse any existing conduits or install in a very unnoticeable way in the home. Plastic Optical Fiber is cost-efficient, robust, and much easier and quicker to install than Cat 6 cables.

KDPOF will present their in-home robust optical backbone connectivity at stand B40 at the Broadband World Forum on October 15 to 17, 2019 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. In his presentation “Gbps: Do Customers Care?” on October 16, 2019 at 10:05, Ramon Garcia, Business Development Manager with KDPOF, will discuss how to satisfy Gbps customers and thereby increase the number of subscribers willing to pay for qualified bandwidth instead of sole connectivity.

About Comtrend

Founded in 1990, Comtrend Corporation has established itself as one of the leading suppliers of Broadband Networking equipment in the world. An ISO-9001/14001 certified company, Comtrend designs, manufactures and markets a wide range of advanced networking equipment integrating ADSL, ADSL2+, Bonded ADSL2+, VDSL2, VoIP, Residential Wi-Fi, Auto Configuration Systems, GPON ONT, and High-Speed PLC technology. The company’s greatest triumph has been its ability to attract, retain, and develop talented professionals from all around the world. Comtrend is committed to a vision of bringing people together through technology and continues to realize this vision through a focus on innovation and superior service. For more information, including Comtrend”s full lineup of Broadband Networking solutions, please visit www.comtrend.com.