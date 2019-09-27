From the very first idea to the final process

Which process is best suited for which application? How do you establish a specific temperature profile? And which technologies can help reduce voids in the soldering joints? Be it competent consultation, process demonstration or technical training – Rehm Thermal Systems, as the leading manufacturer of thermal system solutions for the electronics and photovoltaics industry, offers a plethora of possibilities in its Technology Centre. Moreover, specialists from Rehm will discuss innovative solutions for new application and methods with the customers in order to optimise manufacturing processes in the long run.

Rehm”s application specialists are on hand as advisors to provide support in selecting the right system or to create individual process parameters. “Each product has different requirements in production. In the direct application of vacuum, vapor phase and convection soldering processes, we can precisely determine the advantages and disadvantages for the product to be manufactured and specify the optimum system technology. In the second step, we can then determine the optimum process parameters, e.g., for paste printing, linear/saddle profile, vacuum process or coating application. With the options in our Demo-centre, we can react in a flexible manner to the wishes of our customers”, explained Helmut Öttl, Head of Application and Process Development. Customers can work out the optimum machine concept for their requirements together with the application specialists. The assembly is of particular focus here – the processes are selected based on this.

In order to present the customers the complete range of soldering products within this framework, Rehm is supported by renowned companies from the industry that provide the corresponding equipment. “We have our partners to thank for this”, said Johannes Rehm. “We can now combine everything under one roof – consulting and customer service, technical expertise, the vivid demonstration of entire production lines and the exchange of knowledge and experience in the seminars. These possibilities are very well appreciated by our customers”.

The Technology Centre also offers ideal conditions for training courses and events. Soldering theory and practice can be perfectly combined here. An important point on this note: At the request of the customer, both the process consulting and the execution of the trials can be carried out absolutely confidentially. In a secured room with access control, which is not accessible to everyone, strictly confidential new developments can be developed together with the application specialists.

Do you require assistance for a special application or would like to explore the topic of soldering live in our Demo-centre? You are welcome to make an appointment at applikation@rehm-group.com. You can find information about the current events and seminar series on our website at www.rehm-group.com.