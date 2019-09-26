E-Invoicing Facing a Powerful Market Transition 2019-2025

Kreuzlingen, Switzerland, September 2019 – The next E-Invoicing Exchange Summit will be held in Singapore on November 5 and 6, 2019. Participants at this global platform get in-depth information about recent developments and future trends.

The programme covers a great variety of relevant topics: new mandates for E-Invoicing, real-time tax reporting, global E-Invoicing trends, impact of Blockchain on Purchase-to-Pay, growing importance of clearance models – to name just a few.

The speakers represent a wide range of countries and regions such as Singapore, India, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, Kazakhstan, South Korea, Latin America and the European Community. They give deep insights in the current status and the next developments of E-Invoicing in their regions. One of many highlights is the keynote by Tan Kiat How, Chief Executive of IMDA, on the role of E-Invoicing in Singapore´s digital economy strategy and on the implications of Singapore being the first national PEPPOL authority outside Europe. Furthermore, keynote speaker and E-Invoicing market analyst Bruno Koch presents the key findings from his latest market report The E-Invoicing Journey 2019-2025.

Experts, thought leaders and professionals in E-Invoicing meet and network regularly at the global events of the E-Invoicing Exchange Summit. For the detailed Singapore agenda and free download of the latest E-Invoicing market report visit www.exchange-summit.com/Singapore