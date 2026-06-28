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Home Business Vinfast patents brand-new e-scooter in India; next-gen Viper? -BHP

Vinfast patents brand-new e-scooter in India; next-gen Viper? -BHP

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28th June 2026, 11:55 by Tushar Kelshikar

The Viper features a 1.5 kWh battery, providing a variety of 82 km, coupled with a 4 BHP center motor.

Vinfast has actually submitted a style patent for a brand-new electrical scooter in India. It is thought to be the next-generation variation of an existing design called the Viper.

The general style of the brand-new e-scooter looks comparable to the Viper. This variation has a somewhat various fairing and modified L-shaped LED headlamps and taillights.

The scooter is geared up with a telescopic fork in the front and double shock absorbers in the back. It has 14-inch alloy wheels with a front disc brake.

The Viper includes a 1.5 kWh battery, using a variety of 82 km, coupled with a 4 BHP center motor. It can likewise be geared up with an optional 1.15 kWh battery for an extra 74 km of variety.

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