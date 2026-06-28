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Home Books Biju Menon’s Avarachan & Sons gets review

Biju Menon’s Avarachan & Sons gets review

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Leslie Atkins
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Avarachan & & Sons review including Biju Menon, Akhila Bhargavan, Ganapathi, Sreenath Bhasi

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27 Jun 2026, 3:35 pm

The makers of Biju Menon’s Avarachan & Sons have revealed the movie’s review. The poster includes Biju Menon, Premalu-popularity Akhila Bhargavan, Sreenath Bhasi, and Ganapathi in a family-drama setting.

Avarachan & Sons review including Biju Menon, Akhila Bhargavan, Ganapathi, Sreenath Bhasi

The movie marks the first function of director Thamby, who formerly directed the Vishnu Agasthya-starrer web series Sleeping disorders Nights (2021 ). Thamby has likewise co-written the upcoming movie with Joseph Vijeesh.

Billed as a light-hearted household performer, Avarachan & & Sons Stars Vinay Forrt, Grace Antony, Johny Antony, Parvathy Babu and Pauly Valsan in popular functions. The supporting cast even more consists of Sabumon Abdusamad, Kottayam Nazeer, Vineeth Thattil David, Sajan Palluruthi, Sudhi Kopa, Sajin Cherukayil, Shaju Sreedhar and Nisha Sarang.

On the technical front, the movie has cinematography by Sajith Purushan, modifying by Akash Joseph Varghese and music made up by Sanal Dev. It is produced by Listin Stephen under the Magic Frames banner, with his bro Justin Stephen functioning as the co-producer.

Biju Menon, last seen in a cameo look in Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3likewise has Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel’s Telugu big deal Dragon as part of his upcoming slate.

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