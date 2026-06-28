Sukumar: Rao Bahadur is surreal movie theater, Indian movie theater hasn’t seen a movie like this before

Anurag Reddy, Satya Dev, Sukumar, Venkatesh Maha and Deepa Thomas at an unique screening of the movie Rao Bahadur Upgraded on : < time datetime ="2026-06-27T15:41:54.676Z" title ="2026-06-27 15:41"> 27 Jun 2026, 3:41 pm Provided by Mahesh Babu, Rao Bahadur stars Satya Dev ahead function. Directed by Venkatesh Maha, the movie is produced by Chinta Gopalakrishna Reddy, Sarath Chandra, and Anurag Reddy. The makers have actually currently gotten gratitude for the movie, and now director Sukumar has actually signed up with the list after enjoying an unique sneak peek. The anticipation around Satya Dev and Venkatesh Maha’s mental drama has actually increased after Sukumar applauded the movie. His gratitude follows speaker Mahesh Babu likewise shared favorable words about the film ahead of its July 3 release. Calling it a distinct cinematic experience, Sukumar stated,”Rao Bahadur is surreal movie theater. I do not believe Indian movie theater has actually seen a movie like this before. It’s a wonderful and immersive experience that will shock audiences.”

Sukumar was specifically satisfied with Satya Dev’s efficiency and stated, “Every star would be envious of a function like this. Such chances hardly ever concern an artist. It’s a fantastic present from the whole group to Satya Dev.”

He likewise valued director Venkatesh Maha for bringing a non-traditional story to the screen. “Writing a story is something, however providing it in such a surreal design without losing its soul is a substantial accomplishment. After 8 years, Venkatesh Maha has actually produced something really impressive,” stated Sukumar.

Applauding the technical elements of the movie, Sukumar included, “The world-building is amazing. From the outfits to every technical department, the workmanship is on another level. Everybody included has actually done a dazzling task.”