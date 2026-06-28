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Sukumar: Rao Bahadur is surreal movie theater, Indian movie theater hasn’t seen a movie like this before

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Leslie Atkins
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Anurag Reddy, Satya Dev, Sukumar, Venkatesh Maha and Deepa Thomas at an unique screening of the movie Rao Bahadur

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< time datetime ="2026-06-27T15:41:54.676Z" title ="2026-06-27 15:41"> 27 Jun 2026, 3:41 pm

Provided by Mahesh Babu, Rao Bahadur stars Satya Dev ahead function. Directed by Venkatesh Maha, the movie is produced by Chinta Gopalakrishna Reddy, Sarath Chandra, and Anurag Reddy. The makers have actually currently gotten gratitude for the movie, and now director Sukumar has actually signed up with the list after enjoying an unique sneak peek.

The anticipation around Satya Dev and Venkatesh Maha’s mental drama has actually increased after Sukumar applauded the movie. His gratitude follows speaker Mahesh Babu likewise shared favorable words about the film ahead of its July 3 release.

Calling it a distinct cinematic experience, Sukumar stated,”Rao Bahadur is surreal movie theater. I do not believe Indian movie theater has actually seen a movie like this before. It’s a wonderful and immersive experience that will shock audiences.”

Sukumar was specifically satisfied with Satya Dev’s efficiency and stated, “Every star would be envious of a function like this. Such chances hardly ever concern an artist. It’s a fantastic present from the whole group to Satya Dev.”

He likewise valued director Venkatesh Maha for bringing a non-traditional story to the screen. “Writing a story is something, however providing it in such a surreal design without losing its soul is a substantial accomplishment. After 8 years, Venkatesh Maha has actually produced something really impressive,” stated Sukumar.

Applauding the technical elements of the movie, Sukumar included, “The world-building is amazing. From the outfits to every technical department, the workmanship is on another level. Everybody included has actually done a dazzling task.”

He likewise acknowledged manufacturer Anurag Reddy’s contribution and stated, “Anurag has actually played an extremely crucial function. When audiences see the movie, they will comprehend just how much he has actually contributed. You can see his enthusiasm in every frame.”

With Sukumar’s gratitude, expectations around Rao Bahadur have actually increased even more. The movie is launching on July 3. Satya Dev, who has actually been waiting on a significant business advancement, is positive that this movie will end up being an essential turning point in his profession.

The star went through a total improvement for the function and utilized unique makeup to depict his character. Rao Bahadur is a duration scary drama with thriller aspects. Deepa Thomas is the female lead opposite Satya Dev.

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