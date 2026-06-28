Ajay Dhishan states Bhagyaraj applauded him for Nooru Saami in his wholehearted homage to late filmmaker

Ajay Dhishan (L), K Bhagyaraj Upgraded on : 27 Jun 2026, 4:09 pm In a special discussion with CE previously this Saturday, star Chandini Tamilarasan made a specific observation about the late Bhagyaraj, who introduced her in the movie Siddhu +2opposite his kid Shanthnu. Remembering her experience dealing with the filmmaker, she stated, “If you did something good, he would appreciate you.” Star Ajay Dhishan, who just recently starred in Nooru Saamilikewise made a comparable remark through social networks previously this Saturday. Requiring to X, Ajay penned a wholehearted homage to the late filmmaker, who is likewise understood for his work as a star, a film writer, a manufacturer, and an author. He composed, “RIP Bhagyaraj sir. Had the opportunity of meeting you for the first time during the private screening of Nooru Saami and received praises from you about my performance. I’m deeply shaken that things turned tables this unexpectedly and am at a loss of words. My deepest condolence to the family and friends of the bereaved.”

It deserves keeping in mind that Ajay Dhishan is the nephew of Tamil star and music author Vijay Antony. He likewise has movies such as Pookie and Maargan to his credit. Especially, Vijay Antony has actually starred with Bhagyaraj in 2017’s Mupparimanamwhere their characters make quick looks. The 2017 movie likewise stars Poornima Bhagyaraj, the late filmmaker’s spouse.

Vijay Antony worked as an author for 2009’s Ninaithale Inikkum and 2010’s Uthamaputhiran . While the 2009 movie is a remake of the Malayalam struck Schoolmate and stars Prithviraj Sukumaran ahead function, together with Bhagyaraj, the other movie functions Dhanush, Genelia, and the late filmmaker-actor, to name a few.

Previously this Saturday, Vijay Antony likewise paid his homage to the famous filmmaker, understood fondly as the ‘Screenplay King’ of Tamil movie theater. Requiring to X, Vijay composed, “RIP, dear Bhagyaraj sir. May your soul rest in eternal peace. You will always be remembered with love and respect.”