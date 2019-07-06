DJ Murthovic enchanted the audience at Farzi Cafe on Friday Night

Farzi Cafe Hyderabad hosted Friday Night with DJ Murthovic. The young and hip crowd of the city gyrated to heavy music belted out by Murthovic. Farzi Café conceptualized as a Modern Indian Bistro, perfectly located in the most happening city, invited popular DJ Murthovic to curate the evening. The atmosphere was electrifying as Murthovic entertained the audience with his various forms of electronic music by using a hybrid organic/ digital process of recording composing.

Murthovic is an independent Electronic music composer, sound designer and DJ who has been working in the electronic music field for the last two decades. DJ Murthovic energy and his different style of music made the entire musical extravaganza a unique event. The evening was full of music & fun and the guests enjoyed the delicious food and mind-blowing food & drinks at Farzi café Hyderabad.