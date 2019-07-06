GUJARATI THALI FESTIVAL AT CLASSIC RESTAURANT, MATUNGA

A lip-smacking, two week Gujarati thali festival has commenced at Classic Restaurant, Matunga. This Gujarati thali consists of a variety of dishes like mix kathol, bhendi masala, makhai vatana, and various other traditional Gujarati dishes. Further the menu keeps changing every day.

Rotlis (what we traditionally know as chapattis) are served piping hot with desi ghee and you also have a choice of puris. No Gujarati thali is ever complete without farsan and dhoklas and well the much loved Classic Gujarati thali is no exception to this rule. The disco papad is also a must have.

You could wash all this down with a glass of traditional buttermilk (chaaz) and then hop on to finger licking deserts like moong dal halwa, and sitaphal basundi. This thali is available only for lunch.

Time: 12 noon to 4 pm, all 7 days of the week.

Date: 3rd July to 16th July 2019

Address: 466 Mehta Building, opposite to Don Bosco High School,

King’s Circle, Matunga East, Mumbai

