Accounting Services For Small Business

INDIVIDUALS
Our Principal at AJ accounting help you develop a full understanding of your business and relevant tax obligations. This will help you prepare for the future by minimising the level of deductions. You will be entitled to declare these deductions by the advice provided by us. We have experts who are involved in working in taxation services for a long period.
At AJ Accounting we will help you in the following tasks:
Preparation and lodgement of individual tax returns
Income tax advice
Capital gains tax advice
Tax planning options
Advice about GST
Rental property tax deduction advice
Rental property profit or loss calculations
General income tax matters
We can also provide you information about your relevant business needs. All you need to do is contact us, ask your questions and we will provide you the best answers.
COMPANIES
Companies are a common entity type in Australia for carrying on business. It is a distinct legal entity separate from its shareholders and a limited liability company is a structure in which the members of the company are not personally liable for the company’s debts or liabilities.
The company base Tax rate has dropped to 27.5% for 2018 financial year. This is available for base rate entity which is a company that:
Has an aggregated turnover of less than $25 million; and
Is carrying on a business.
Below is a table for the future year company tax rates changes:
Income year Aggregated turnover threshold Tax rate for base rate entities under the threshold Tax rate for all other companies
2017–18 $25m 27.5% 30.0%
2018–19 to 2023–24 $50m 27.5% 30.0%
2024–25 $50m 27.0% 30.0%
2025–26 $50m 26.0% 30.0%
2026–27 $50m 25.0% 30.0%
Click here for more information about company tax rate
SMSF
AJ Accounting Solutions is a leading provider of comprehensive self-managed superannuation fund (SMSF) services including:
Preparation of annual financial statements and taxation returns
Taxation advice and regulatory administration matters
Maintaining Minimum Pension requirements
Professional advice regarding above matters
