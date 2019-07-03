Accounting Services For Small Business

Ajas.com.au

INDIVIDUALS

Our Principal at AJ accounting help you develop a full understanding of your business and relevant tax obligations. This will help you prepare for the future by minimising the level of deductions. You will be entitled to declare these deductions by the advice provided by us. We have experts who are involved in working in taxation services for a long period.

At AJ Accounting we will help you in the following tasks:

Preparation and lodgement of individual tax returns

Income tax advice

Capital gains tax advice

Tax planning options

Advice about GST

Rental property tax deduction advice

Rental property profit or loss calculations

General income tax matters

We can also provide you information about your relevant business needs. All you need to do is contact us, ask your questions and we will provide you the best answers.

COMPANIES

Companies are a common entity type in Australia for carrying on business. It is a distinct legal entity separate from its shareholders and a limited liability company is a structure in which the members of the company are not personally liable for the company’s debts or liabilities.

The company base Tax rate has dropped to 27.5% for 2018 financial year. This is available for base rate entity which is a company that:

Has an aggregated turnover of less than $25 million; and

Is carrying on a business.

Below is a table for the future year company tax rates changes:

Income year Aggregated turnover threshold Tax rate for base rate entities under the threshold Tax rate for all other companies

2017–18 $25m 27.5% 30.0%

2018–19 to 2023–24 $50m 27.5% 30.0%

2024–25 $50m 27.0% 30.0%

2025–26 $50m 26.0% 30.0%

2026–27 $50m 25.0% 30.0%

Click here for more information about company tax rate

SMSF

AJ Accounting Solutions is a leading provider of comprehensive self-managed superannuation fund (SMSF) services including:

Preparation of annual financial statements and taxation returns

Taxation advice and regulatory administration matters

Maintaining Minimum Pension requirements

Professional advice regarding above matters

