News/ 19659002 Republic Videos/ India News Videos/ 19659004 Arnab Goswami Confronts The Silence Of Liberals As Udhayanidhi Stalin Is Cheered For Dirty Comments On Trisha Krishnan 19659005 Released Aug 5, 2026 at 10:18 AM IST Program Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed 19659010 19459026 In a striking prime-time argument, Arnab Goswami emphatically slams the obvious political hypocrisy and the definite in the wake of questionable declarations made by DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin. Throughout a current public occasion worrying the Cauvery water disagreement, 19659011 Follow: < img alt = src = decoding = loading = 19459013 fetchpriority = width = 19459015 height = 19459015 >