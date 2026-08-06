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Arnab Goswami Confronts The Silence Of Liberals As Udhayanidhi Stalin Is Cheered For Dirty Comments On Trisha Krishnan

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News/ 19659002 Republic Videos/ India News Videos/ 19659004 Arnab Goswami Confronts The Silence Of Liberals As Udhayanidhi Stalin Is Cheered For Dirty Comments On Trisha Krishnan 19659005 Released Aug 5, 2026 at 10:18 AM IST Program Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed 19659010 19459026 In a striking prime-time argument, Arnab Goswami emphatically slams the obvious political hypocrisy and the definite in the wake of questionable declarations made by DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin. Throughout a current public occasion worrying the Cauvery water disagreement, 19659011 Follow: src=decoding=19459012loading=fetchpriority=19459014width=19459015height=19459015 < img alt = src = decoding = loading = 19459013 fetchpriority = width = 19459015 height = 19459015 >

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